Maruti e Vitara Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of Its Launch

The Maruti e Vitara is expected to be launched by March 2025 and its offline bookings are already underway

The Maruti e Vitara is the first EV from the carmaker.

It has started reaching dealerships ahead of its expected launch in March 2025.

It comes with all-LED lighting and 18-inch alloy wheels outside.

Inside, it gets a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a 2-spoke steering wheel.

Other features include a panoramic glass roof, 10-way adjustable driver’s seat and ventilated front seats.

Safety net includes 7 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Prices are expected to range from Rs 17 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

After being globally revealed in its production-spec avatar in November 2024, the Maruti e Vitara was showcased at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Now, the EV has reached some dealerships, hinting that Maruti’s first EV could be launched soon. Moreover, some dealerships are also accepting offline bookings of the e Vitara. That said, we got hold of a few images from a dealership source and here is everything we could find out about the showcased e Vitara.

What Could Be Spotted?

The showcased Maruti e Vitara has a Nexa Blue colour theme, which is the same as the model that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. That said, the e Vitara will also be available with five more monotone and four dual-tone colour options.

The displayed e Vitara can be spotted with LED projector headlights, Y-shaped LED DRLs and front fog lamps.

In profile, it comes with 18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels and black cladding on the doors. A black rear bumper and a 3-piece LED tail light setup that is connected via a gloss black strip can also be spotted.

Inside, the 2-spoke steering wheel and dual-screen setup on the dashboard can also be spotted, along with the rectangular AC vents. An auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM) can also be seen.

Look closely and you’ll see semi-leatherette seat upholstery, an electronic parking brake and a wireless phone charger.

Now, the variant-wise features of the e Vitara are still undisclosed. However, based on a leaked source, the features suggest that the displayed model is the top-of-the-line Alpha variant. However, we will have to wait for some more time to know the exact variant.

Electric Powertrain Options

Although the variant-wise feature distribution is yet to be revealed, Maruti has confirmed that the e Vitara will get two battery pack options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 192.5 Nm 192.5 Nm Claimed Range TBA Over 500 km Drivetrain FWD* FWD

*FWD = Front-wheel-drive

Expected Price And Rivals

The Maruti e Vitara is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will rival the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6 and MG ZS EV.

