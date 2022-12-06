Watch: How Spacious Is The Innova Hycross Really? Find Out In The New CarDekho Video Review

Modified On Dec 06, 2022 05:29 PM By Sonny for Toyota Innova Hycross

We try to answer the top questions about the new-generation MPV in our first outing with it

The latest-generation of the Toyota Innova MPV has arrived with a host of firsts for its intended buyers. It packs a new hybrid drivetrain, a long list of premium features and the kind of technology you’d expect from a premium car in this day and age.

Also read: Toyota Innova HyCross Hybrid First Drive | A Safe Cover Drive or A Hit Out Of The Park?

In the follow-up to its India-spec debut, we take a full tour of what the new Innova Hycross has to offer. From experiencing the new hybrid powertrain in the real-world driving conditions to entering zen state when testing the power-adjustable, second-row seats with leg rests, you can find it all in our first drive review video. We even did our Dobby-test for the luggage space (patent pending), to show you just how spacious the Innova Hycross can be with the third row seats folded.

The prices for the Innova Hycross are expected to be announced in January 2023, while pre-orders are already underway. We expect it to be priced from Rs 20 lakh onwards, keeping the Toyota MPV in a premium niche with no direct rivals. The older Innova Crysta will remain on sale alongside the new Hycross, albeit limited to its lesser-equipped variants.

Related: Expected Toyota Innova Hycross Prices: How Much Pricier Will The MPV Get For Its Hybrid Powertrain & Premium Features?