Watch: Mahindra XUV400 EV vs Tata Nexon EV - Which One Charges Faster?

Modified On Jul 01, 2024

Both electric SUVs have similarly sized battery packs, and support DC fast charging

The most popular electric SUV in the country is the Tata Nexon EV and its closest rival is the Mahindra XUV400 EV. In their top variants with the bigger battery packs, they have a similar capacity and support DC fast charging. But which one of these would charge up faster from 15 percent to full in real world conditions? We did that exact test and you can watch how it went below:

Based on our findings, both cars take the same amount of time to fully charge their batteries from 15 percent at similar charging speeds. This works out in favour of the Nexon EV, as the Long Range variants get a slightly bigger battery pack at 40.5 kWh while the bigger battery of the XUV400 EV has a capacity of 39.4 kWh. The claimed range for the Nexon EV LR is 465 km while the XUV400 promises 456 km. However, if you are short on time, you can get a higher range top-up with the Mahindra electric SUV in 45 minutes of charging than with the Tata EV.

It is also worth noting that car makers do not recommend consecutive fast charging cycles to prolong the health of the battery pack. Would you like us to compare the charge times of both these EVs using a 3.2kW AC charger or a 15A home socket? Let us know in the comments below.

Prices

Tata Nexon EV Mahindra XUV400 Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 19.39 lakh

(ex-showroom, Delhi)

While the Nexon EV has a lower entry price, both electric SUVs are similarly priced in their top variants. However, the Tata offering has the benefit of additional features like ventilated front seats, bigger touchscreen with Arcade.ev function, and a 360-degree camera.

