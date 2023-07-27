Watch: Is The 2023 Kia Seltos X-Line Worth Its Premium Over The GT Line?

Modified On Jul 27, 2023 02:02 PM By Ansh for Kia Seltos

The jump from GT Line to X-Line asks for a premium of Rs 20,000

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is offered in three broad trims: Tech Line, GT Line and X-Line. The GT Line and X-Line variants are the feature-loaded choices, with the latter asking for an extra Rs 20,000. Find out what you get for that premium:

Matte Black All-Around

The most unique aspect of the X-Line variant is its matte black exterior and almost all the chrome elements of the GT Line that have been replaced with gloss black elements. Getting this done, at the same level of quality, from the aftermarket space would be quite pricey.

Different Cabin Theme

There are changes in the cabin as well. While the GT-Line gets an all-black cabin with hints of white on the upholstery, the X-Line gets a black and sage green cabin theme which compliments the exterior matte finish.

Features and Safety

Both the GT Line and X-Line get the same set of features including dual 10.25-inch displays (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display), dual zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, front collision warning and automatic emergency braking.

The only feature the X-Line gets over the GT Line is an 8-inch heads-up display.

Price & Rivals

The facelifted Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and is a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. It will also take on upcoming models like the Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross.

