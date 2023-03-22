Watch: Is One Toyota Fortuner Legender Better Than Two Mahindra Scorpios? Find Out In Our Latest Video

Published On Mar 22, 2023 03:57 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Scorpio N

The Fortuner Legender is one of the most expensive non-luxury SUVs in the market, while both the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic offer great value

Mahindra launched the Scorpio N last year as a new contender in the mid-size SUV segment and kept the previous generation on sale alongside it with minor refreshes as the Scorpio Classic. Both SUVs have macho looks and are built tough. But there is one SUV that remains the pinnacle of combining comfort with rugged durability in the Indian market: the Toyota Fortuner. Its top most variant is the Legender which also gets distinctive styling.

While both have plenty in common in terms of cabin space, passenger capacity and driveability, their prices are worlds apart. In fact, you could buy one each of the two Mahindra Scorpios for less than the price of one feature-rich Fortuner Legender. Sure, you get two SUVs for the price of one, but is more really better? That’s the question we try to answer in our latest CarDekho video.

The Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic are priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 24.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 12.64 lakh to Rs 16.14 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The Fortuner Legender has a price range between Rs 42.82 lakh and Rs 46.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV Max - Which Electric SUV Delivers The Most Real-world Range?

Read More on : Scorpio-N on road price