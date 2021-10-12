Waiting Period For Subcompact SUVs In Metro Cities Detailed

Published On Oct 12, 2021 02:52 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue

The Magnite and Sonet currently have the highest waiting periods in the list

The semiconductor chip shortage has definitely affected car deliveries across the world. Many newly launched or highly popular models are facing longer waiting periods than usual. So, if you are planning to buy a subcompact SUV, here’s how much you will have to wait:

Cities Magnite Venue Sonet Vitara Brezza XUV300 Kiger Nexon Urban Cruiser New Delhi 3-4 months No waiting 2-3 months 3-4 months 2 months No waiting 2 months No waiting Bangalore 5 months No waiting 3 months 1 month 2 months Under 1 month 1.5 months 1 month Mumbai 2 months 2 months 4-5 months 1 month 3 months 1-2 months 3 months 1-2 months Hyderabad 1 month 1-3 months 3-4 months 1.5-2 months 2-2.5 months 1.5 months 3 months 1 month Pune 2-3 months 2 months 3-4 months 1 month 3 months 1 month 2-3 months 1-2 months Chennai 2-3 months No waiting 3 months 1 month 1 month 1 month 1.5 months Under 1 month Jaipur 1-2 months 1 month 5 months No waiting 1-2 months 1 month 1 month Under 1 month Ahmedabad 3-4 months No waiting 6 months 1 month 1.5 month 3 months No waiting 1-1.5 months Kolkata 2 months 2 months 5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1.5-2 months 3 months 2 months

The Venue faces no waiting period in most of the metro cities except for Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata.

The Nissan Magnite faces a waiting period of at least a month and maximum of up to five months, in Hyderabad and Bangalore, respectively.

The waiting period of the Sonet goes up to six months in Ahmedabad, to as low as two months in Delhi.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza has an average waiting period of around a month, while there’s none in Jaipur.

On an average, you will have to wait at least 1-2 months for the XUV300.

The Kiger faces no waiting period in Delhi and under a month in Bangalore.

If you are going for the Nexon, you will have to wait up to two months on average.

Urban Cruiser buyers in Delhi will get the delivery quicker compared to the Vitara Brezza.

Note: The waiting period for each model varies depending on the variant, powertrain, and colour option. Check your nearest dealerships for the exact dates.

