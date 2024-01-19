Published On Jan 19, 2024 01:19 PM By Rohit for Volvo XC40 Recharge

The luxury carmaker began locally assembling cars at its Bengaluru facility back in 2017, starting with the XC90

Volvo India has just reached a significant milestone, after rolling out 10,000 units from its local facility. The milestone-achieving model was the Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV.

Volvo’s History In India

The Swedish luxury carmaker began assembling its models at its Bengaluru facility in 2017, starting with the Volvo XC90. That said, the Volvo XC60 has been the most produced model at its Indian production facility with over 4,000 units rolled out till date. It is important to note that these models are not entirely manufactured in India, but only assembled here.

What Models Does Volvo Presently Produce Here?

Volvo currently assembles its entire India lineup at the Hoskote-based facility. This includes Volvo’s internal combustion engines (ICE) as well as EV range, comprising the XC60 and XC90 SUVs, S90 sedan, XC40 Recharge and the newly launched C40 Recharge.

Volvo’s India Plans Ahead

The carmaker has in the past expressed its desire to achieve half of its sales from its EV portfolio in India by 2025. Its present India lineup consists of only two EVs, namely the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. We expect it to widen soon with the possible inclusions of the new flagship EX90 and the all-new entry-level EX30 electric SUVs.

For now, Volvo’s entire Indian lineup is priced between Rs 57.90 lakh and Rs 1.01 crore (ex-showroom pan-India).

