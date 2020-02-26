Published On Feb 26, 2020 05:08 PM By Dhruv for Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen’s Jeep Compass rival will be brought into the country via the CBU-route

T-ROC will be offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine only that makes 150PS.

The transmission on offer will be a 7-speed DSG automatic.

It will come with dual-chamber LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, and six airbags.

We expect its prices to begin around the Rs 18 lakh mark.

Volkswagen has revealed that the T-ROC will be launched in India on March 18. The compact SUV from VW was shown at Auto Expo 2020. VW’s bigger Tiguan AllSpace will also be launched in the same month.

The T-ROC is a compact SUV that is closer to the Kia Seltos in size. Since it will be brought in through the CBU route, its prices will be closer to the likes of the Jeep Compass.

Volkswagen has decided to move past diesel engines in India and therefore, the T-ROC will only be offered with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 150PS. The torque figure has not yet been revealed by Volkswagen. The only gearbox on offer will be a 7-speed DSG automatic.

On the design front, the T-ROC features dual-chamber LED headlamps with LED DRLs sitting below it. Meanwhile, the fog lamps sit further below on the front bumper. The windshield is quite raked and the roofline slopes down towards the back, where you’ll find that the rear windshield is also quite raked. This lends the T-Roc a coupe-esque side profile.

Volkswagen will offer the T-ROC with a panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, and connected car tech. Safety will be taken care of by six airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, and electronic stability program.

When the T-ROC is launched in India, we expect its prices to start around the Rs 18-lakh mark. At that price point, its competition will be the Jeep Compass and the upcoming Skoda Karoq.