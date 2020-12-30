Volkswagen Virtus Spied In India. Likely A Testing Model For Next-gen Vento

Published On Dec 30, 2020 07:01 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Vento

The Vento’s successor will be underpinned by Skoda-Volkswagen’s newly localised MQB A0 IN platform

The spied model was seen with minimum camouflage, just barely covering the essential details such as logo and model name.

Volkswagen could take design cues from the sedan for the Vento’s 2021 successor.

It will share its engine and gearbox with the next-gen Skoda Rapid, and most likely it will be the 1.0-litre TSI present on the current model.

Expect a premium over the current Vento priced from Rs 8.93 lakh to Rs 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

While both Skoda and Volkswagen have their compact SUVs coming up in early 2021, compact sedans from both carmakers will hit the market in the second half of 2021. Now, a test mule of the VW Vento’s Brazil-equivalent, the Virtus, has been spied in Pune. The spied left-hand drive model was seen with minimum camouflage, just enough to cover the giveaway details such as the logo and name.

The sighting of the Virtus, therefore, could mean that the carmaker duo has started the component testing for its upcoming compact sedans in India.

The Virtus is based on the sixth-generation Polo that is sold in international markets and shares the same MQB-AO as well. Volkswagen could take design cues from the sedan for the upcoming Vento’s successor.

Volkswagen offers the Brazil-spec Virtus with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and LED headlamps. Expect the India-spec Vento ’s successor to come well-equipped with creature comforts, while safety features are likely to include multiple airbags and rear parking sensors.

The Vento’s successor will be a petrol-only offering, as is the case with all the new Skoda-Volkswagen models. It will likely be powered by the new 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine rated at 110PS and 175Nm. It will come mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. This powertrain was introduced in the Vento and Rapid in 2020.

Volkswagen’s new compact sedan is likely to command a premium over the current Vento that’s priced between Rs 8.93 lakh and 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, fifth-gen Honda City , Hyundai Verna, new-gen Skoda Rapid and Toyota Yaris. It remains to be seen whether Volkswagen continues to offer the current-gen Vento alongside the new sedan like Skoda might do in the case of the Rapid .

