Volkswagen Discontinues Select Variants Of The Vento

Modified On Jan 28, 2022 04:48 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Vento

The base-spec Comfortline and top-spec Highline MT of the Vento have faced the axe

Volkswagen retailed the two at Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 13.06 lakh respectively.

Both were powered by the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed MT.

It now offers the sedan in two trims and the Matt Edition variants.

The Highline MT, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, is now the new base variant.

Vento’s successor (likely to be called the Virtus) will be unveiled in March.

The current-gen Volkswagen Vento has been on sale in India from 2010 with a couple of mid-life updates. Now, as the carmaker gears up to unveil the sedan’s successor in March (likely to be called the Virtus), it has axed the base-spec Comfortline and the top-spec Highline Plus MT. They were priced at Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 13.06 lakh, respectively, before their discontinuation.

With the axing of the said variants, Volkswagen is now offering the compact sedan in two trims: Highline and Highline Plus. The Vento is also available in the Highline AT and Highline Plus AT Matt Edition variants. The Highline MT (the new base-spec variant) is now the only variant available with a manual gearbox while there’s no substitute for the top-spec Highline Plus MT.

Feature highlights of the Comfortline included cruise control, automatic AC, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The Highline Plus MT got additional features such as rain-sensing wipers, a touchscreen system, and a reverse parking camera. Common safety features included dual front airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors.

Being a petrol-only sedan, the two variants were powered by the same 1-litre turbo-petrol (110PS/175Nm) unit as others. While these variants only came with a 6-speed MT, Volkswagen also offers the sedan with an optional 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The Vento is now priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It goes up against the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and the upcoming Skoda Slavia.

Read More on : Volkswagen Vento on road price