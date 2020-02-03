2021 Volkswagen Taigun Revealed, Will Take On Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos

Modified On Feb 03, 2020 07:23 PM By Dhruv for Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen has revealed its heavily localised compact SUV that has been built on a brand new modular platform

The near-production model looks identical to the China-spec T-Cross.

The production-spec SUV is expected with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit.

It will be available with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DSG.

Volkswagen likely to offer features like panoramic sunroof, a 9.2-inch touchscreen and a 10.25 fully digital instrument cluster.

Expected price is in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh bracket.

Launch will happen in early 2021.

German carmaker Volkswagen has revealed the Taigun, a compact SUV that will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, at a media event just before the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. As we predicted, the VW compact SUV for India is identical to the China-spec T-Cross, which is essentially a more rugged version of its Brazil-spec namesake. Incidentally, VW first used the name ‘Taigun’ for a subcompact SUV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2014.

The Taigun is built on the MQB A0-IN platform that the VW Group has localised for India. The production-spec model will be powered by a new, locally manufactured 1.0-litre turbocharged motor that makes 115PS of max power and 200Nm of peak torque. A 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG transmission should be on offer.

As the VW Group plans to move away from diesel engines in the BS6 era, the Taigun will not get one. However, the brand is working on bringing a CNG variant to India when the SUV is launched here.

Volkswagen has given the near-production Taigun LED headlamps and taillamps and large machine-finished wheels. The 10.25-inch instrument cluster is an all-digital affair that complements the 9.2-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.

The Taigun has only been revealed for the Indian market yet, and will be launched early in 2021, at the same time as the Skoda Vision IN-based SUV. When that happens, it will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, the Kia Seltos and the upcoming Skoda compact SUV. We expect Volkswagen to price it in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh bracket.

