Volkswagen Taigun GT Arrives At Dealership, Launch On September 23

Published On Sep 20, 2021 06:10 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Taigun

The Taigun is expected to be priced between Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom)

Exterior highlights include a chrome-slatted front grille, 17-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers, and connected LED tail lamps.

Inside, it gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen, auto climate control, and ambient lighting.

Volkswagen will offer the SUV with two turbo-petrol engines: 1-litre and 1.5-litre.

Volkswagen will reveal the prices of the Taigun on September 23. Now, the Taigun GT has been snapped at a dealership ahead of the SUV’s launch. Here’s us taking a detailed look:







The Taigun is a classy-looking SUV with two chrome slats in the front grille flanked by LED headlamps with LED DRLs. It gets a chunky chrome bar and honeycomb pattern in the bumper. Move to the side, and you spot the ‘GT’ badge on the fenders and the 17-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers.

At the rear, it gets connected tail lamps available across the range. Also, you notice ‘Taigun’ inscribed on the lower end of the boot and the rear bumper that gets a chrome bar similar to the SUV’s fascia.

Inside, the Taigun GT gets a simple and clean layout with painted panels and textured finish on the middle strip. The ambient lighting keeps things stylish in an otherwise plain Jane cabin. The highlight, though, is the SUV’s 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AC vents positioned just below, followed by the climate controls.

Under the hood, the Taigun will be provided with two turbo-petrol engines: 1-litre (115PS/178Nm) and 1.5-litre (150PS/250Nm). While both get a 6-speed manual as standard, the former can be paired with an optional 6-speed torque converter and the latter with a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic).

We expect Volkswagen to price the Taigun from Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV will compete with the Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos , Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, and the upcoming MG Astor .