Coronavirus Lockdown: Buddh International Circuit To Be Used As A Quarantine Facility

Published On Mar 31, 2020 01:56 PM By Saransh

The F1 circuit is located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Considering the number of stranded migrants at the UP-Delhi border and the rapidly growing COVID-19 cases in the state, the UP government has decided to use the Buddh International Circuit as a quarantine facility.

Along with the former F1 track, the administration will also use the 20 buildings around the Jaypee Sports City complex to shelter and quarantine the migrants who are moving back home from the neighbouring states after a countrywide 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24.

Commenting on the decision, the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, BN Singh, said, “As per provisions under Chapter 12 of the Uttar Pradesh pandemic Covid-19 guidelines, 2020, we have decided to use Jaypee Sports City, along Yamuna Expressway, as shelter home to provide medical, food, and residential accommodation to those, who are from Gautam Budh Nagar district or stuck without homes in our district.”

India’s maiden Formula 1 track, the Buddh International Circuit was constructed back in 2011. It has hosted three GPs till date (2011-2013), all of which were won by Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel. Post the departure of F1, the track has witnessed various other racing events including the T1 Prima Truck Racing Championship and the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship. The venue also hosted the inaugural race of the X1 Racing League, the IPL of motorsports.

Despite hosting all these events, an order has been issued to close the track since its owner, Jaypee Infratech Limited, has struggled to clear the financial dues for the land.

