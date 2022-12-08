Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Accessories And Prices Detailed

Published On Dec 08, 2022 08:01 AM By Rohit for Toyota Hyryder

Although the Hyryder is a striking compact SUV, Toyota has plenty of individual accessory items to add that extra dose of glamour to its beauty

Exterior accessories include mud flaps, chrome garnishes, and side steps.

Interior accessories consist of seat covers, wireless phone charger and sunshades.

Toyota offers the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in four trims: E, S, G and V.

Its prices range from Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi).

Toyota entered the compact SUV space with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is sold in four broad trims: E, S, G and V, which are priced in the range of Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi). Although the Toyota SUV has a lot of eye-catching design features, but if you still wish to add more bling to your Hyryder, here’s its complete accessories list along with prices:

Accessory Item Price (As in Bengaluru) Front bumper garnish Rs 3,482 Roof ornament Rs 4,326 Headlight garnish Rs 1,203 Rear bumper garnish Rs 3,891 Roof spoiler extension Rs 704 Boot lid garnish Rs 1,485 Body side molding Rs 2,739 to Rs 3,456 Door visor Rs 1,920 to Rs 3,558 Body cover Rs 1,994 to Rs 3,685 Rear reflector garnish Rs 512 to Rs 806 ORVM garnish Rs 563 to Rs 602 Side step Rs 14,413 Hood emblem Rs 1,075 Body cladding Rs 2,957 Fender garnish Rs 986 Taillight garnish Rs 1,114 to Rs 1,523 Side skirt Rs 3,290 to Rs 3,699 Door edge protector Rs 602 Roof carrier Rs 14,413 Roof basket Rs 26,790 Tailgate garnish Rs 1,216 Mud flap Rs 512 Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Rs 5,427 Illuminated door sill guard Rs 7,027 Wireless phone charger Rs 10,337 Speakers Rs 1,990 to Rs 3,150 Touchscreen system Rs 12,500 to Rs 26,990 Seat covers Rs 8,538 to Rs 41,216 Window sunshades Rs 728 (2 doors), Rs 1,221 (4 doors) Rear windshield sunshade Rs 661 Steering wheel cover Rs 525 3D boot mat Rs 2,394 Floor mats Rs 2,406 to Rs 3,200 Cushion Rs 743 Interior styling kit Rs 8,755 Trunk sill guard Rs 2,790 Door sill guard Rs 2,214 to Rs 2,778

The Hyryder gets two petrol engine options as follows:

Powertrain 1.5-litre mild-hybrid unit 1.5-litre strong-hybrid unit Power 103PS 116PS (combined) Torque 137Nm 122Nm (Engine) / 141Nm (Motor) Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT

With the strong-hybrid power unit, Toyota’s compact SUV is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of up to 27.97kmpl.

The Hyryder has entered a crowded segment and hence faces stiff competition from the Maruti Grand Vitara, VW Taigun, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, and Kia Seltos.

