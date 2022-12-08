English | हिंदी

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Accessories And Prices Detailed

Published On Dec 08, 2022 08:01 AM By Rohit for Toyota Hyryder

Although the Hyryder is a striking compact SUV, Toyota has plenty of individual accessory items to add that extra dose of glamour to its beauty

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

  • Exterior accessories include mud flaps, chrome garnishes, and side steps.

  • Interior accessories consist of seat covers, wireless phone charger and sunshades.

  • Toyota offers the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in four trims: E, S, G and V.

  • Its prices range from Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi).

Toyota entered the compact SUV space with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is sold in four broad trims: E, S, G and V, which are priced in the range of Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi). Although the Toyota SUV has a lot of eye-catching design features, but if you still wish to add more bling to your Hyryder, here’s its complete accessories list along with prices:

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder exterior accessories
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder interior accessories

Accessory Item

Price (As in Bengaluru)

Front bumper garnish

Rs 3,482

Roof ornament

Rs 4,326

Headlight garnish

Rs 1,203

Rear bumper garnish

Rs 3,891

Roof spoiler extension

Rs 704

Boot lid garnish

Rs 1,485

Body side molding

Rs 2,739 to Rs 3,456

Door visor

Rs 1,920 to Rs 3,558

Body cover

Rs 1,994 to Rs 3,685

Rear reflector garnish

Rs 512 to Rs 806

ORVM garnish

Rs 563 to Rs 602

Side step

Rs 14,413

Hood emblem

Rs 1,075

Body cladding

Rs 2,957

Fender garnish

Rs 986

Taillight garnish

Rs 1,114 to Rs 1,523

Side skirt

Rs 3,290 to Rs 3,699

Door edge protector

Rs 602

Roof carrier

Rs 14,413

Roof basket

Rs 26,790

Tailgate garnish

Rs 1,216

Mud flap

Rs 512

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rs 5,427

Illuminated door sill guard

Rs 7,027

Wireless phone charger

Rs 10,337

Speakers

Rs 1,990 to Rs 3,150

Touchscreen system

Rs 12,500 to Rs 26,990

Seat covers

Rs 8,538 to Rs 41,216

Window sunshades

Rs 728 (2 doors), Rs 1,221 (4 doors)

Rear windshield sunshade

Rs 661

Steering wheel cover

Rs 525

3D boot mat

Rs 2,394

Floor mats

Rs 2,406 to Rs 3,200

Cushion

Rs 743

Interior styling kit

Rs 8,755

Trunk sill guard

Rs 2,790

Door sill guard

Rs 2,214 to Rs 2,778

The Hyryder gets two petrol engine options as follows:

Powertrain

1.5-litre mild-hybrid unit

1.5-litre strong-hybrid unit

Power

103PS

116PS (combined)

Torque

137Nm

122Nm (Engine) / 141Nm (Motor)

Transmission

5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

e-CVT

With the strong-hybrid power unit, Toyota’s compact SUV is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of up to 27.97kmpl.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder rear

The Hyryder has entered a crowded segment and hence faces stiff competition from the Maruti Grand Vitara, VW Taigun, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, and Kia Seltos.

