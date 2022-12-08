Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Accessories And Prices Detailed
Published On Dec 08, 2022 08:01 AM By Rohit for Toyota Hyryder
Although the Hyryder is a striking compact SUV, Toyota has plenty of individual accessory items to add that extra dose of glamour to its beauty
-
Exterior accessories include mud flaps, chrome garnishes, and side steps.
-
Interior accessories consist of seat covers, wireless phone charger and sunshades.
-
Toyota offers the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in four trims: E, S, G and V.
-
Its prices range from Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi).
Toyota entered the compact SUV space with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is sold in four broad trims: E, S, G and V, which are priced in the range of Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi). Although the Toyota SUV has a lot of eye-catching design features, but if you still wish to add more bling to your Hyryder, here’s its complete accessories list along with prices:
|
Accessory Item
|
Price (As in Bengaluru)
|
Front bumper garnish
|
Rs 3,482
|
Roof ornament
|
Rs 4,326
|
Headlight garnish
|
Rs 1,203
|
Rear bumper garnish
|
Rs 3,891
|
Roof spoiler extension
|
Rs 704
|
Boot lid garnish
|
Rs 1,485
|
Body side molding
|
Rs 2,739 to Rs 3,456
|
Door visor
|
Rs 1,920 to Rs 3,558
|
Body cover
|
Rs 1,994 to Rs 3,685
|
Rear reflector garnish
|
Rs 512 to Rs 806
|
ORVM garnish
|
Rs 563 to Rs 602
|
Side step
|
Rs 14,413
|
Hood emblem
|
Rs 1,075
|
Body cladding
|
Rs 2,957
|
Fender garnish
|
Rs 986
|
Taillight garnish
|
Rs 1,114 to Rs 1,523
|
Side skirt
|
Rs 3,290 to Rs 3,699
|
Door edge protector
|
Rs 602
|
Roof carrier
|
Rs 14,413
|
Roof basket
|
Rs 26,790
|
Tailgate garnish
|
Rs 1,216
|
Mud flap
|
Rs 512
|
Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
|
Rs 5,427
|
Illuminated door sill guard
|
Rs 7,027
|
Wireless phone charger
|
Rs 10,337
|
Speakers
|
Rs 1,990 to Rs 3,150
|
Touchscreen system
|
Rs 12,500 to Rs 26,990
|
Seat covers
|
Rs 8,538 to Rs 41,216
|
Window sunshades
|
Rs 728 (2 doors), Rs 1,221 (4 doors)
|
Rear windshield sunshade
|
Rs 661
|
Steering wheel cover
|
Rs 525
|
3D boot mat
|
Rs 2,394
|
Floor mats
|
Rs 2,406 to Rs 3,200
|
Cushion
|
Rs 743
|
Interior styling kit
|
Rs 8,755
|
Trunk sill guard
|
Rs 2,790
|
Door sill guard
|
Rs 2,214 to Rs 2,778
The Hyryder gets two petrol engine options as follows:
|
Powertrain
|
1.5-litre mild-hybrid unit
|
1.5-litre strong-hybrid unit
|
Power
|
103PS
|
116PS (combined)
|
Torque
|
137Nm
|
122Nm (Engine) / 141Nm (Motor)
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
e-CVT
With the strong-hybrid power unit, Toyota’s compact SUV is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of up to 27.97kmpl.
The Hyryder has entered a crowded segment and hence faces stiff competition from the Maruti Grand Vitara, VW Taigun, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, and Kia Seltos.
