Published On Dec 15, 2021 08:27 AM By Tarun

A total of 30 new EVs are planned till 2030

Toyota Motor Corporation has announced its EV strategy and also unveiled a slew of 15 new EV concepts. These will be part of the 30 new EVs that will be launched by both Toyota and Lexus brands, by 2030, with the aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

The new EV lineup will include SUVs, sedans, hatchbacks, a pickup truck, off-roaders, supercars, and commercial mobility solutions too. It starts with Toyota’s new bZ (Beyond Zero) range of dedicated EV models built on the e-TNGA platform. The first of seven in this lineup, the bZ4X crossover SUV, has already been unveiled and alongside it were four upcoming bZ models: a small crossover hatchback, a compact SUV, a mid-size sedan, and a large three-row SUV.

The bZ series will be part of Toyota’s lineup of mass-market EVs. Alongside them, the Japanese automaker also showcased EV concepts that would be successors to its current portfolio. That includes electric crossovers, mid-size SUVs, off-roaders, sports cars and even a full-size pick-up.





















Lexus, Toyota’s luxury car brand, will launch its first EV in 2022, named the RZ crossover. Its upcoming EVs will also be based on the new e-TGNA platform like the bZ series but aimed for comfort and performance. Lexus already has plans to launch a pure EV supercar with acceleration time in the low two second range and a cruising range of over 700 kilometres, likely previewed by the Electrified Sport concept.

It also showcased concepts for an upcoming electric sedan and a full-size electric SUV that could be a successor to the LX range. Lexus plans to launch EVs in all segments in Europe, North America, and China.

Toyota had also showcased some new EVs that were not for its passenger car lineup. The Micro Box concept could preview a last mile mobility solution, and the Mid Box could be an intra-city goods carrier.

Talking specifically about the Indian market, Toyota is planning to launch mass-market hybrids first, using similar technology as seen on the Camry. A new all-electric Toyota for India could still be a couple of years away. Meanwhile, most Lexus models offered in India get an electrified variant and an electric luxury EV could arrive before a mass-market Toyota EV.