Production-spec Maruti Wagon R EV Spied

Modified On May 29, 2021 09:53 PM By Tarun for Maruti Wagon R

It will be Maruti’s first electric vehicle and possibly the most affordable one in the market

A WagonR test mule has been spied without exhaust and closed grille, indicating it could be the long-awaited EV.

It gets a redesigned front and a tweaked rear profile.

Multiple models will be shared between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, possibly even the Wagon R-based EV.

It could offer a driving range of around 200km.

Expected to launch in 2022.

A Maruti Wagon R test mule has been spied undisguised without any exhaust muffler, indicating this is the production-spec version of the long-awaited Wagon R EV.

Back in 2018, when Maruti Suzuki began testing the Japan-spec Wagon R EV, it said the technology was being tested for future use. However, in 2019, Maruti said the EV launch has been delayed beyond 2020 due to the lack of charging infrastructure and expensive batteries, suggesting a mass-market compact EV is not yet commercially viable.

In March 2021, Suzuki announced its mid-term plans for 2021-26 and confirmed its intention to push for electrified technologies in India. So, Maruti’s first electric vehicle offering could arrive sooner than expected.

Going by the spy shots, the EV gets a completely new front profile with a closed grille, a small air dam, and no exhaust muffler. Further, it gets a split-LED headlamp setup, LED fog lamps and tail lamps, and bigger 15-inch alloy wheels from the Ignis.

The EV may get additional features, including an automatic AC, a rear parking camera, a digital instrument cluster, and connected car tech. EV-specific features could include braking energy regeneration. Existing features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electric-folding ORVMs, rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and steering-mounted audio controls could be carried over from the Wagon R.

Toyota could also offer a rebadged version of the EV under its partnership with Suzuki that enables the sharing of vehicles as well as electric and hybrid technologies and platforms.

Currently, the Wagon R retails from Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The EV will definitely demand a hefty premium, possibly from just a shade under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

