Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Leaked. Gets Minor Updates To Exterior Design

Published On Oct 01, 2020 05:53 PM By Sonny for Toyota Innova Crysta

The facelifted MPV seems to get only a new front bumper and grille

The Innova Crysta is due a mid-life update.

Its exterior design has been leaked on the internet, with the only change on the front fascia.

The facelifted Innova should get some updates to the feature list as well.

It is unlikely to get any mechanical changes over the current model.

The facelifted Innova Crysta could be launched in India in early-2021.

The Toyota Innova Crysta has been around since 2016 and it’s about due for a mild update. Its facelifted design has now been leaked online and the changes seem quite subtle. The leaked images seem to be of a base-spec Innova.

Based on the leaked design, the facelifted Innova will only get an updated front fascia with a new bumper that changes the position of the fog lamps and the daytime running lights. The shape of the grille seems unchanged but the detailing is slightly different, with a larger Toyota badge and the absence of gaudy chrome. However, expect the India-spec facelift to feature the usual slab of chrome connecting the headlamps. The range-topping ZX variant is expected to feature multiple LED array headlights like the facelifted Fortuner. There is no discernable change to the rear of the facelifted MPV.

The facelifted Innova Crysta is expected to get a few feature updates like a new touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and perhaps connected car technology as well. It already comes with comforts like cruise control, seven airbags, power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a TFT multi-information display in the instrument cluster.

Toyota is unlikely to make any mechanical changes to the facelifted MVP offering. It will continue to come with the choice of a 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.4-litre diesel engine. Both engines are available with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Innova lost its more powerful 2.8-litre diesel option with the BS6 update earlier in the year.

The Toyota Innova Crysta continues to enjoy a unique position in the market with no major direct rivals. While the Mahindra Marazzo is a more affordable alternative, the Kia Carnival is at the higher end of the premium MPV experience. However, a new type of mid-size SUV with three rows of seating has emerged with the MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Tata Gravitas which could rival the Innova in terms of pricing. The facelifted MPV could arrive in India in the first half of 2021.

Read More on : Innova Crysta diesel