The Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor, on the other hand, are relatively more readily available this July

If you're planning to buy a compact SUV this July, expect a waiting period stretching up to next year. The Creta and Kushaq are facing waiting periods of up to five months, while the Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor are relatively more easily available without any major wait times in some of the top Indian cities. Before deciding, consider checking the waiting periods for these SUVs in India's top 20 cities in July 2024.

City Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Honda Elevate Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun MG Astor New Delhi 1-2 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 2 months 0.5-1 month 1 month No waiting 1 month Bengaluru 1 month 4-5 months 2-4 months 1.5 months 1 month 2-3 month 1 month 1 month Mumbai 1-1.5 months 3-5 months 3 months 1 month No waiting 1-1.5 month No waiting 1 month Hyderabad 1 month 8 months 2.5-3 months 1-2 months 0.5 month 1 month 1 month 1 month Pune 2 months 3-5 months 2-4 months 2 months 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month No waiting Chennai 1-2 months 0.5-1 month 2-3 months 1 month No waiting 1-2 month No waiting 1-1.5 months Jaipur 1 month 1-2 months 2-3 months 2-3 months No waiting 1 month No waiting No waiting Ahmedabad 1.5-2 months 4 months 2-2.5 months 1-2 months No waiting 1-2 month 1 month 1 month Gurugram 1 month 3-4 months 3 months 1 month 1 week 1-2 month 1 month 1-2 months Lucknow 1-1.5 months 6 months 3 months 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 month 1 month 1-2 months Kolkata 1-1.5 months 4 months 2-3 months No waiting No waiting 1-1.5 month 1-2 months No waiting Thane No waiting 4 months 2-3 months 1 month 0.5 month 1-1.5 month No waiting 1-2 months Surat No waiting 5-6 months 2-3 months 1 month 1 month 1 month 0.5-1 month No waiting Ghaziabad 1-1.5 months 3-4 months 2-3 months 1 month 1 month 1 month 0.5-1 month 1 month Chandigarh No waiting 1 month 2-4 months 2 months 1-1.5 months 1.5-2 months 0.5 month 1 month Coimbatore 1-2 months 2 months 3 months 2 months 1 week 4-5 months 0.5 month 1-2 months Patna 1 month 1-2 months 2.5-3 months 2 months No waiting 1 month No waiting 1 month Faridabad 1-2 months 5-6 months 3 months 1-2 months 0.5 month No waiting 1 month 1 month Indore 0.5-1 month 3-5 months 2-4 months 1 month 0.5 month 1.5-2 months 1 month 1 month Noida 1 month 3-4 months 2-2.5 months 0.5 month No waiting 1-1.5 months 0.5-1 month No waiting

Key Takeaways:

The Maruti Grand Vitara has an average waiting period of 1.5 months in most cities. In cities like Thane, Surat, and Chandigarh, it is available without any wait times.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder endures the maximum wait time among all compact SUVs in July 2024, stretching up to eight months in Hyderabad! That said, buyers in Chennai and Chandigarh can get deliveries in 1 month.

Those looking to purchase the Hyundai Creta may need to wait for about 4 months in Bengaluru, Pune, Chandigarh, and Indore. The average time to take the Creta home is around 2.5 months.

The Kia Seltos faces an average waiting period of up to 1.5 months in July. However, buyers in Jaipur have to wait up to 3 months, while buyers in Kolkata can take their car home immediately.

The Honda Elevate is the most readily available compact SUVs in July, with no waiting time in Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Patna, and Noida. While the buyers in Chandigarh might have to wait for 1.5 months.

Buyers of the Skoda Kushaq in Coimbatore have to wait up to 5 months to get their compact SUV home. While, in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Thane, and Patna, you can drive home the Volkswagen Taigun immediately.

You can drive home the MG Astor immediately in five cities, including Pune, Jaipur, Kolkata, Surat, and Noida. That said, buyers in Gurugram, Lucknow, Thane, and Coimbatore will have to wait up to 2 months to get the MG SUV home.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

