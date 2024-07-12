Modified On Jul 12, 2024 04:26 PM By Shreyash for Toyota Hyryder

The prices of the hybrid variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto U.P. show the highest difference compared to their prices in Delhi

Buying strong hybrid cars in Uttar Pradesh has now become more economical than elsewhere in India, thanks to the state government's waiver of RTO tax on strong-hybrid and plug-in-hybrid vehicles (PHEV). With hybrid cars now becoming more affordable in U.P., we decided to compare their latest on-road prices with those in New Delhi.

Disclaimer: The initiative is not pan-India, and people in Uttar Pradesh still have to pay registration and hypothecation charges of Rs 600 and Rs 1,500, respectively.

Toyota Hyryder

Variants On-road Price Lucknow On-road Price New Delhi Difference S Hybrid Rs 17.55 lakh Rs 19.09 lakh (-) Rs 1.54 lakh G Hybrid Rs 19.64 lakh Rs 21.36 lakh (-) Rs 1.72 lakh V Hybrid Rs 21.20 lakh Rs 23.45 lakh (-) Rs 2.25 lakh

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the most affordable strong hybrid car in India. It is the rebadged version of the Maruti Grand Vitara, and uses the same 1.5-litre (116 PS combined) petrol-hybrid powertrain mated to an e-CVT automatic gearbox. The Hyryder hybrid has a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.97 kmpl.

Maruti Grand Vitara

Variants On-road Price Lucknow On-road Price New Delhi Difference Zeta Plus Rs 19.08 lakh Rs 21.74 lakh (-) Rs 2.66 lakh Alpha Plus Rs 20.62 lakh Rs 23.43 lakh (-) Rs 2.81 lakh

Unlike the Hyryder, which is offered in three strong-hybrid variants, the Maruti Grand Vitara gets only two. It has the same 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain as the Hyrder which makes 116 PS (combined) and comes paired with an e-CVT gearbox.

Honda City Hybrid

Variants On-road Price Lucknow On-road Price New Delhi Difference V Rs 20 lakh Rs 21.89 lakh (-) Rs 1.89 lakh ZX Rs 21.62 lakh Rs 23.59 lakh (-) Rs 1.97 lakh

The only sedan in the list of most affordable strong-hybrid cars is the Honda City Hybrid. It is Honda’s first strong-hybrid offering in India, and comes with a 1.5-litre petrol hybrid powertrain which makes 126 PS/253 Nm mated to an e-CVT.

Maruti Invicto

Variants On-road Price Lucknow On-road Price New Delhi Difference Zeta Plus (6 Seater) Rs 26.22 lakh Rs 29.77 lakh (-) Rs 3.55 lakh Zeta Plus (7 Seater) Rs 26.28 lakh Rs 29.82 lakh (-) Rs 3.54 lakh Alpha Plus (6 Seater) Rs 30.03 lakh Rs 34.05 lakh (-) Rs 4.02 lakh

There are two MPVs in the list, one of which is the Maruti Invicto, basically a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. However unlike the Innova Hycross, the Invicto is only offered with a single 2-litre strong hybrid petrol engine which makes 152 PS and up to 188 Nm, paired with an e-CVT gearbox.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Variants On-road Price Lucknow On-road Price New Delhi Difference VX Hybrid (6 Seater) Rs 27.68 lakh Rs 30.64 lakh (-) Rs 2.96 lakh VX Hybrid (7 Seater) Rs 27.74 lakh Rs 30.70 lakh (-) Rs 2.96 lakh VX (O) Hybrid (6 Seater) Rs 29.74 lakh Rs 32.89 lakh (-) Rs 3.15 lakh VX Hybrid (O) (7 Seater) Rs 29.81 lakh Rs 32.95 lakh (-) Rs 3.15 lakh ZX Hybrid Rs 32.24 lakh Rs 35.63 lakh (-) Rs 3.39 lakh ZX (O) Hybrid Rs 32.94 lakh Rs 36.67 lakh (-) Rs 3.73 lakh

The Toyota Innova Hycross, Maruti Invicto’s donor vehicle, has the widest range of strong-hybrid variants among all 5 cars on this list. It uses the same 2-litre strong hybrid petrol engine mated to an e-CVT as its Maruti counterpart.

So here’s how the on road prices of the strong hybrid cars in Uttar Pradesh vary from the prices of those in New Delhi. Do you think tax waivers on strong hybrids and plug-in hybrids should be offered pan India? Let us know in the comments below. For more such interesting car stories, follow CarDekho WhatsApp channel.

