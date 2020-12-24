Toyota Fortuner Facelift To Be Launched In India On January 6, 2021

Published On Dec 24, 2020 03:39 PM By Rohit for Toyota Fortuner 2020

It will continue to go up against the likes of the Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster

Unofficial bookings underway at multiple dealerships for Rs 50,000.

Toyota to offer both standard facelifted model and Legender in India.

Both get cosmetic tweaks such as a revised front fascia and a new bumper design.

The facelifted SUV will get the same petrol engine as the pre-facelift model while the diesel engine will be an uprated one.

The facelifted Toyota Fortuner will go on sale in India on January 6, 2021. It was first launched in Thailand in June 2020. Unofficial bookings have been open at multiple dealerships across India since November for Rs 50,000.

Toyota will launch both the standard and Legender variants of the facelifted Fortuner in India. Their Thai-spec versions get an updated front end, new LED headlamps, a revised housing for the LED tail lamps, as well as a new front and rear bumper design.

Inside, the standard facelifted Fortuner is likely to get an all-black cabin while the Legender variant could get a dual-tone interior. The facelifted SUV will also likely feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system (9-inch unit for the Legender and 8-inch for the standard variant) with Apple CarPlay and T-Connect for connected car features. As seen on the Thai-spec version, Toyota could offer the Legender variant with a 360-degree parking camera, wireless charging pad, and a powered tailgate with the sweep-to-open feature.

Toyota is expected to offer the facelifted Fortuner with a set of petrol and diesel engines: 2.7-litre petrol (166PS/245Nm) and 2.8-litre turbo-diesel (204PS/500Nm). This uprated diesel engine will likely power the Legender variant of the SUV. While both the engines are offered with an optional 6-speed AT, the petrol engine comes mated to a 5-speed MT and the diesel to a 6-speed MT. The petrol version is expected to be a 2WD offering while the diesel will get the 4WD as before.

The current pre-facelift model is priced between Rs 28.66 lakh and Rs 34.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Toyota could price the facelifted Fortuner at a premium over the current model while the Legender variant will be pricier than the standard facelifted variant. The facelifted Fortuner will renew its rivalry with the likes of the Ford Endeavour , MG Gloster , and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

