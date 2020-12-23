2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Spotted In India Before Launch In January
The Fortuner Legender will be a more premium alternative to the upcoming facelifted model
Bookings for the facelifted Toyota Fortuner have commenced unofficially.
It will get styling upgrades, new features and probably, an uprated diesel engine.
The Legender will be a more premium alternative, demanding a premium over the regular variants.
Toyota is set to bring in the facelifted Fortuner on January 6. It seems like the facelifted model will be available in two broad trims: standard and the more premium Legender, as seen on the Thai-spec model. Ahead of its possible January launch, the Legender has been spotted testing during a TVC shoot.
The Toyota Fortuner Legender will get several styling upgrades for a refreshed look. Its nose is entirely new with a smaller mesh grille, more aggressive bumpers, a larger air intake, revised fog lamp housing, bi-LED projector headlamps, and a small skid plate. The front profile seems sharper and sportier than the facelifted model.
The Legender also gets a new alloy wheel design. Further, it sports a dual-tone colour theme, sequential LED turn indicators, a new rear bumper, and blacked-out ORVMs. This variant misses out on chrome detailing and instead, goes with the sportier glossy black treatment.
Inside the cabin, it is expected to get an all-black theme with leather seats. New features expected onboard include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, and a powered tailgate with the sweep-to-open feature.
The Legender is likely to get the uprated 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine that will now produce 204PS and 500Nm (27PS and up to 80Nm more than before). Its 2.7-litre petrol engine should be retained with the same power figures. The transmission options should also remain the same as earlier. The petrol engine comes with a 5-speed MT as standard and the diesel with a 6-speed MT. Both of them also get a 6-speed AT as an option.
Expect the Toyota Fortuner Legender to demand a premium over the regular facelifted variants, which could be more expensive than the pre-facelift model. The outgoing pre-facelift model retails from Rs 28.66 lakh to Rs 34.43 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). Many dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the facelifted Fortuner for a token amount of Rs 50,000. It will continue to rival the likes of the Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster.
