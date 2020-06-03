Toyota Fortuner BS6 Pricier By Rs 48,000

Modified On Jun 04, 2020 01:45 PM By Sonny for Toyota Fortuner

The inevitable price hike is lower than expected for the large petrol and diesel engines

Toyota first launched the BS6 Fortuner in February at no premium.

It continues to be offered with 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines.

Both engines get a choice of manual and automatic transmission.

The 4x4 drivetrain is only offered with the diesel engine.

No change to the feature list for the BS6 update.

Toyota rolled out the BS6-compliant Fortuner in February 2020 without charging any premium for the update. The carmaker has now increased prices across all variants of the BS6 Fortuner by Rs 48,000. Here are the new prices (ex-showroom Delhi):

Variant Old Prices New Prices Difference Petrol 4x2 MT Rs 28.18 lakh Rs 28.66 lakh Rs 48,000 Petrol 4x2 AT Rs 29.77 lakh Rs 30.25 lakh Rs 48,000 Diesel 4x2 MT Rs 30.19 lakh Rs 30.67 lakh Rs 48,000 Diesel 4x2 AT Rs 32.05 lakh Rs 32.53 lakh Rs 48,000 Diesel 4x4 MT Rs 32.16 lakh Rs 32.64 lakh Rs 48,000 Diesel 4x4 AT Rs 33.95 lakh Rs 34.43 lakh Rs 48,000

The Fortuner is offered with two engine options: a 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.8-litre diesel. The petrol engine churns out 166PS/245Nm while mated to a 5-speed manual and the diesel unit produces 177PS/420Nm mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Both engines are available with a 6-speed automatic option as well. The diesel engine gets a 30Nm bump in torque with the automatic transmission. Toyota offers the Fortuner’s 4x4 drivetrain with the diesel engine only, with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

The Japanese SUV did not get any new features with the BS6 update. It continues to be a well-equipped model with features like leather upholstery, powered tailgate, seven airbags, and cruise control. The facelifted Fortuner will be making its global debut on June 4 with a revised front fascia and possibly some new features too.

The Fortuner was the first in its segment to offer BS6 powertrains but rivals like the Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas G4 have since been launched with BS6 engines as well.

