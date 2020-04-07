Toyota Fortuner Epic, Epic Black Unveiled: Will It Come To India?

Published On Apr 07, 2020 04:08 PM By Dhruv.A for Toyota Fortuner

The Fortuner Epic is just a cosmetic enhancement over the standard model

Gets Epic-branded nudge- and tow bar, scuff plates and carpet.

Epic Black gets blacked out roof, outside rearview mirror, roof rails and alloy wheels.

Only available with the 2.8-litre diesel-equipped version of the Fortuner.

Available only to South African buyers; India launch unlikely.

The Toyota Fortuner in India has been soldering unchanged ever since its debut back in 2016 save for a few special editions. While you’d expect a facelift by this time, Toyota has revealed a special edition of the Fortuner in the South African market. Called the Fortuner Epic, it bears cosmetic changes inside out that should help it stand out among plain Jane Fortuners.

The updates include Epic branding on the nudge-bar and tow bar, the metal scuff plates and the carpet set. The Epic Black variants additionally get a dual-tone colour shade with black roof and a blacked-out finish for the outside rearview mirrors, roof rails and the 18-inch alloy wheels.

It retains the standard features set of the top-spec Fortuner 2.8 diesel, which includes dual-zone climate control, push-button start/stop, touchscreen infotainment system, reverse camera, TFT Multi-Information Display (MID), cruise control, power-adjustable driver seat and a powered tailgate. On the safety front, it’s equipped with ABS with EBD, traction control, vehicle stability control and hill start assist control.

The Fortuner Epic will only be powered by the 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 177PS/450Nm and is paired to a 6-speed automatic as standard. As you’d expect, there’s a 4X4-equipped Fortuner on offer as well. The SA-spec Fortuner’s lower variants are available with a 2.4-litre diesel engine that is present in the Innova Crysta in India. For petrol buyers, there’s the 2.7-litre unit as well.

The Toyota Fortuner Epic is a market-specific special edition that is unlikely to come to India. Toyota had launched a similar cosmetically upgraded edition of the SUV, called the Fortuner TRD Celebratory Edition in India last year. Expect a mid-life facelift to the Fortuner in the coming months.

