Toyota Corolla Altis And Etios Range Discontinued In India

Published On Apr 06, 2020 01:12 PM By Sonny for Toyota Corolla Altis

An icon has exited the Indian market

Toyota stopped making the Corolla Altis and Etios models at the start of 2020.

The engines of these models were not updated to meet BS6 emission norms.

Corolla Altis was offered with 1.8-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel engines.

Etios range consisted of Liva and Cross hatchbacks, and Platinum sedan.

The Etios models were offered with 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel engines.

The Toyota model lineup in India has now shrunk as the Etios range and the Corolla Altis have been discontinued in the BS6 era. The Japanese carmaker now only has two models that have a starting price of less than Rs 10 lakh - the Yaris and the Maruti Suzuki-sourced Glanza.

The Etios range of products - Etios Liva hatchback, Etios Cross and Etios Platinum compact sedan - were not the most popular of Toyota’s offerings in India. While the Corolla Altis sold even fewer units than the Etios range, it’s definitely the more iconic Toyota that will be sorely missed. Since these cars didn’t get BS6 engines, Toyota stopped production of both at the start of 2020.

The Corolla Altis was available with a 1.8-litre petrol engine and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine was tuned to produce 140PS and 173Nm whie mated to a 6-speed manual with the choice of a CVT automatic. Meanwhile the diesel engine had an output of 88PS and 205Nm and was only offered with a 6-speed manual. It was priced from Rs 14.83 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

There is a new-gen Corolla Altis on sale in international markets but Toyota may not bring it to India given the lack of demand for sedans as compared to SUVs and MPVs. The mid-size sedan went up against the Hyundai Elantra, Honda Civic and the Skoda Octavia in the country.

Toyota’s Etios range of products were offered with the same 1.4-litre diesel engine as the Corolla Altis but offered less performance at 68PS and 170Nm while mated to a 5-speed manual. The Etios Cross and Platinum models were also available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine tuned to an output of 90PS and 132Nm with a 5-speed manual. Meanwhile, the Etios Liva was offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine making 80PS/104Nm that was also available with the Cross. The Etios Liva was priced between Rs 5.35 lakh and Rs 7.78 lakh, the Cross was priced from Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 7.98 lakh and the Platinum’s cost ranged from Rs 6.90 lakh to Rs 9.13 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom Delhi).

All the above mentioned engines have not been updated to meet the stricter BS6 emission norms. Toyota is unlikely to replace the Etios range of mass market models and let the Glanza be its entry-level offering in India. However, there is no official word if one of the world’s best selling models, the Toyota Corolla, will return to the Indian market at a later date.