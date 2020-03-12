Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition Launched At Rs 21.21 Lakh

Modified On Mar 12, 2020 02:01 PM By Saransh for Toyota Innova Crysta

It costs Rs 62,000 more than the 2.4 VX MT 7-seater variant it’s based on

Available with a diesel engine with manual transmission only.

Features cosmetic updates like dual-tone roof and alloys.

Gets a 360-degree camera and auto-folding ORVMs over the VX variant.

Available in two colour options, red and white, both with a black roof

Toyota has launched the Innova Crysta Leadership Edition at a price of Rs 21.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is based on the VX variant but is available as a 7-seater, which means captain seats for the second row.

The Leadership Edition is primarily a cosmetic job. It gets blacked-out roof, alloys, and all-around body cladding with Leadership Edition badges on front fenders. On the inside, it gets similar badges on the seat covers and a blacked-out interior with a black roof lining. In comparison, the standard Innova comes with tan-brown seat covers while the dashboard gets a faux wooden insert.

The limited edition model shares its features list with the VX variant except for the addition of auto-folding ORVMs and a 360-degree camera. It is to be noted that the Innova does not get a 360-degree camera even in the top-spec ZX variant. Other features on offer include three airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, rear parking sensors, auto AC, auto LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start, cruise control, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Since the Leadership Edition is just a cosmetic job, it continues to get a 2.4-litre diesel unit making 150PS of power and 343 Nm of torque. Toyota is offering the limited edition model with a 5-speed MT only.

The standard VX diesel 7-seater model is priced at Rs 20.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), Rs 62,000 less than the Leadership Edition.

