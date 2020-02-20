Toyota Fortuner BS6 Goes On Sale With No Change In Price

Published On Feb 20, 2020 01:28 PM By Sonny for Toyota Fortuner

Both petrol and diesel engines are now BS6 compliant

The BS6 Fortuner was silently launched as production had already started in January.

Its 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic transmissions are now BS6 compliant.

The Fortuner is currently priced between Rs 28.18 lakh and Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

No price change for BS6 update after 2020 price hike of Rs 35,000 across all variants.

Rivals like Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas G4 yet to launch BS6 versions.

Toyota has updated its locally manufactured lineup to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms. After launching the BS6 Innova Crysta in January, the brand has now silently introduced the BS6-compliant Fortuner in the market. Surprisingly, there has been no change in prices since the Rs 35,000 increase at the start of 2020 for the full-size premium SUV.

The current pricing for the BS6 Fortuner is as follows (ex-showroom Delhi):

Petrol Variant Price Diesel Variant Price 4x2 MT Rs 28.18 lakh 4x2 MT Rs 30.19 lakh 4x2 AT Rs 29.77 lakh 4x2 AT Rs 32.05 lakh 4x4 MT Rs 32.16 lakh 4x4 AT Rs 33.95 lakh

The Fortuner is now powered by BS6-compliant versions of its 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines. The petrol has an output of 166PS/245Nm, while the diesel makes 177PS/420Nm with an extra 30Nm of torque with the automatic transmission option. Both engines get the option of a 6-speed AT, while the petrol is mated to a 5-speed MT and the diesel to a 6-speed MT. The 4x4 drivetrain is still restricted to the diesel powertrain.

Toyota has not made any feature updates to the BS6 Fortuner yet. It gets leather seats, cruise control, auto AC, powered tailgate, and seating for seven occupants. It is the first in its segment to be available with BS6 engines. Its closest rivals Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas G4 are yet to launch their BS6 iterations.

