These Are All The Hyundai Cars You Can Expect To See On Our Roads In 2025

The list is dominated by SUVs and also includes a premium all-electric sedan that could become Hyundai’s flagship EV offering in India

In 2025, the second-biggest carmaker in India, Hyundai is expected to add three new vehicles along with a new facelifted model to its portfolio. Out of the four new offerings, one is the Creta EV whose launch date was confirmed recently, and two other EVs could also be on their way to our shores. Let us have a look at all the cars that Hyundai is expected to come out in India in 2025.

Hyundai Creta EV

Launch: 17 January 2025

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh

Hyundai’s bestseller, the Creta, will see its EV counterpart go on sale in January 2025. Previously spotted test mules have revealed that the EV is inspired by its internal combustion engine (ICE) sibling. That said, it is likely to get some visual revisions to give the Creta EV its own identity. The cabin experience is expected to be similar to the ICE Creta as well. In terms of its electric powertrain, we can expect multiple battery choices and around 400 km of claimed range.

Hyundai Venue EV

Expected Launch: April 2025

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh

Another EV that we believe Hyundai could introduce in our market is the all-electric iteration of the Hyundai Venue. If launched, it will become the most affordable EV in the Korean carmaker’s Indian lineup. Not much information is available on the Hyundai Venue EV, but we can expect it to be visually inspired by the ICE counterpart and come with multiple battery packs that could offer a claimed range of around 300-350 km. In terms of cabin, we can expect the EV to receive some new features that the ICE Hyundai Venue misses out on, such as a return of the powered height seat adjustment.

Hyundai Tucson Facelift

Expected Launch: August 2025

Expected Price: Rs 30 lakh

Globally released, the facelifted Hyundai Tucson is expected to come to our shores in 2025. Visually, the updated SUV should have the same design tweaks as seen on the international-spec model, which includes a revised grille and fresh LED lighting. In terms of features, the India-spec Tucson could come with a larger infotainment system and advanced safety tech as well. The 2025 Hyundai Tucson is expected to retain the powertrain choices from the outgoing model.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Launch: December 2025

Expected Price: Rs 65 lakh

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be the Korean carmaker’s premium EV offering in the Indian automobile market. The global version comes with a powertrain that offers two battery packs and can reach 0-100 kmph in 5.1 seconds, along with a claimed range of more than 600 km. The cabin is expected to offer a feature-rich experience matching its global version that comes with a dual-digital display setup along with a heads-up display.

Do you think Hyundai should offer more of its global offerings to India? Let us know in the comments what car you would like to see on our shores.

