Toyota Cars Get Pricier By Up To Rs 61,000

Published On Oct 04, 2021 05:07 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota’s Indian lineup is now priced from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

  • Toyota has hiked the prices of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser by up to Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

  • The Innova Crysta and Fortuner have become pricier by up to Rs 36,000 and Rs 39,000, respectively.

  • The Camry gets the maximum increment of Rs 61,000.

  • The Vellfire, priced at Rs 89.90 lakh, remains unaffected.

Toyota has hiked the prices of all its models, save for the Vellfire, by up to Rs 61,000. This is the second price increase undertaken by the carmaker in 2021. However, select variants of a few models have been spared the hike. Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise prices of all models:

Glanza

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

G MT

Rs 7.34 lakh

Rs 7.49 lakh

+Rs 15,000

G MT mild hybrid

Rs 7.99 lakh

Rs 8.14 lakh

+Rs 15,000

V MT

Rs 8.10 lakh

Rs 8.25 lakh

+Rs 15,000

G CVT

Rs 8.54 lakh

Rs 8.69 lakh

+Rs 15,000

V CVT

Rs 9.30 lakh

Rs 9.45 lakh

+Rs 15,000

  • The Glanza’s prices have gone up uniformly by Rs 15,000.

Urban Cruiser

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Mid MT

Rs 8.63 lakh

Rs 8.73 lakh

+Rs 10,000

High MT

Rs 9.38 lakh

Rs 9.48 lakh

+Rs 10,000

Premium MT

Rs 9.91 lakh

Rs 9.96 lakh

+Rs 5,000

Mid AT

Rs 9.93 lakh

Rs 9.93 lakh

No change

High AT

Rs 10.78 lakh

Rs 10.78 lakh

No change

Premium AT

Rs 11.41 lakh

Rs 11.41 lakh

No change

  • Toyota has hiked the prices of the MT variants of the Urban Cruiser by up to Rs 10,000, but the prices of the AT variants remain unchanged.

Innova Crysta

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 16.82 lakh/ Rs 16.87 lakh

Rs 17.18 lakh/ Rs 17.23 lakh

+Rs 36,000

GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 18.18 lakh/ Rs 18.23 lakh

Rs 18.54 lakh/ Rs 18.59 lakh

+Rs 36,000

VX MT 7-seater

Rs 20.26 lakh

Rs 20.26 lakh

No change

ZX AT 7-seater

Rs 23.14 lakh

Rs 23.14 lakh

No change

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

G MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 17.58 lakh/ Rs 17.63 lakh

Rs 17.94 lakh/ Rs 17.99 lakh

+Rs 36,000

G+ MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 18.51 lakh/ Rs 18.56 lakh

Rs 18.87 lakh/ Rs 18.92 lakh

+Rs 36,000

GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 18.63 lakh/ Rs 18.68 lakh

Rs 18.99 lakh/ Rs 19.04 lakh

+Rs 36,000

GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 19.94 lakh/ Rs 19.99 lakh

Rs 20.30 lakh/ Rs 20.35 lakh

+Rs 36,000

VX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater

Rs 22.15 lakh/ Rs 22.20 lakh

Rs 22.15 lakh/ Rs 22.20 lakh

No change

ZX MT 7-seater

Rs 23.79 lakh

Rs 23.79 lakh

No change

ZX AT 7-seater

Rs 24.99 lakh

Rs 24.99 lakh

No change

  • The Innova Crysta’s prices have been increased uniformly by Rs 36,000.

  • However, the price hike is not applicable to the higher-spec VX and ZX trims.

Fortuner

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

4x2 MT

Rs 30.34 lakh

Rs 30.73 lakh

+Rs 39,000

4x2 AT

Rs 31.93 lakh

Rs 32.32 lakh

+Rs 39,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

4x2 MT

Rs 32.84 lakh

Rs 33.23 lakh

+Rs 39,000

4x2 AT

Rs 35.20 lakh

Rs 35.51 lakh

+Rs 31,000

4x4 MT

Rs 35.50 lakh

Rs 35.89 lakh

+Rs 39,000

4x4 AT

Rs 37.79 lakh

Rs 38.18 lakh

+Rs 39,000

Legender 4x2 AT

Rs 38.30 lakh

Rs 38.61 lakh

+Rs 31,000

  • Toyota has increased the prices of the Fortuner by up to Rs 39,000.

  • The SUV’s top-spec Legender variant will soon get a 4x4 drivetrain.

Camry

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Camry Hybrid

Rs 40.59 lakh

Rs 41.20 lakh

+Rs 61,000

  • The Camry gets the maximum price hike of Rs 61,000.

In other news, Toyota recently discontinued its compact sedan, the Yaris. In its place, we expect to see a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (likely to be called the Belta) which will likely be launched by early 2022.

All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi

