Toyota Cars Get Pricier By Up To Rs 61,000
Published On Oct 04, 2021 05:07 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota’s Indian lineup is now priced from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
-
Toyota has hiked the prices of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser by up to Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.
-
The Innova Crysta and Fortuner have become pricier by up to Rs 36,000 and Rs 39,000, respectively.
-
The Camry gets the maximum increment of Rs 61,000.
-
The Vellfire, priced at Rs 89.90 lakh, remains unaffected.
Toyota has hiked the prices of all its models, save for the Vellfire, by up to Rs 61,000. This is the second price increase undertaken by the carmaker in 2021. However, select variants of a few models have been spared the hike. Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise prices of all models:
Glanza
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
G MT
|
Rs 7.34 lakh
|
Rs 7.49 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
G MT mild hybrid
|
Rs 7.99 lakh
|
Rs 8.14 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
V MT
|
Rs 8.10 lakh
|
Rs 8.25 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
G CVT
|
Rs 8.54 lakh
|
Rs 8.69 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
V CVT
|
Rs 9.30 lakh
|
Rs 9.45 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
-
The Glanza’s prices have gone up uniformly by Rs 15,000.
Urban Cruiser
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Mid MT
|
Rs 8.63 lakh
|
Rs 8.73 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
High MT
|
Rs 9.38 lakh
|
Rs 9.48 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
Premium MT
|
Rs 9.91 lakh
|
Rs 9.96 lakh
|
+Rs 5,000
|
Mid AT
|
Rs 9.93 lakh
|
Rs 9.93 lakh
|
No change
|
High AT
|
Rs 10.78 lakh
|
Rs 10.78 lakh
|
No change
|
Premium AT
|
Rs 11.41 lakh
|
Rs 11.41 lakh
|
No change
-
Toyota has hiked the prices of the MT variants of the Urban Cruiser by up to Rs 10,000, but the prices of the AT variants remain unchanged.
Innova Crysta
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 16.82 lakh/ Rs 16.87 lakh
|
Rs 17.18 lakh/ Rs 17.23 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
|
GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 18.18 lakh/ Rs 18.23 lakh
|
Rs 18.54 lakh/ Rs 18.59 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
|
VX MT 7-seater
|
Rs 20.26 lakh
|
Rs 20.26 lakh
|
No change
|
ZX AT 7-seater
|
Rs 23.14 lakh
|
Rs 23.14 lakh
|
No change
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
G MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 17.58 lakh/ Rs 17.63 lakh
|
Rs 17.94 lakh/ Rs 17.99 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
|
G+ MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 18.51 lakh/ Rs 18.56 lakh
|
Rs 18.87 lakh/ Rs 18.92 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
|
GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 18.63 lakh/ Rs 18.68 lakh
|
Rs 18.99 lakh/ Rs 19.04 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
|
GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 19.94 lakh/ Rs 19.99 lakh
|
Rs 20.30 lakh/ Rs 20.35 lakh
|
+Rs 36,000
|
VX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater
|
Rs 22.15 lakh/ Rs 22.20 lakh
|
Rs 22.15 lakh/ Rs 22.20 lakh
|
No change
|
ZX MT 7-seater
|
Rs 23.79 lakh
|
Rs 23.79 lakh
|
No change
|
ZX AT 7-seater
|
Rs 24.99 lakh
|
Rs 24.99 lakh
|
No change
-
The Innova Crysta’s prices have been increased uniformly by Rs 36,000.
-
However, the price hike is not applicable to the higher-spec VX and ZX trims.
Fortuner
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
4x2 MT
|
Rs 30.34 lakh
|
Rs 30.73 lakh
|
+Rs 39,000
|
4x2 AT
|
Rs 31.93 lakh
|
Rs 32.32 lakh
|
+Rs 39,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
4x2 MT
|
Rs 32.84 lakh
|
Rs 33.23 lakh
|
+Rs 39,000
|
4x2 AT
|
Rs 35.20 lakh
|
Rs 35.51 lakh
|
+Rs 31,000
|
4x4 MT
|
Rs 35.50 lakh
|
Rs 35.89 lakh
|
+Rs 39,000
|
4x4 AT
|
Rs 37.79 lakh
|
Rs 38.18 lakh
|
+Rs 39,000
|
Legender 4x2 AT
|
Rs 38.30 lakh
|
Rs 38.61 lakh
|
+Rs 31,000
-
Toyota has increased the prices of the Fortuner by up to Rs 39,000.
-
The SUV’s top-spec Legender variant will soon get a 4x4 drivetrain.
Camry
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Camry Hybrid
|
Rs 40.59 lakh
|
Rs 41.20 lakh
|
+Rs 61,000
-
The Camry gets the maximum price hike of Rs 61,000.
In other news, Toyota recently discontinued its compact sedan, the Yaris. In its place, we expect to see a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (likely to be called the Belta) which will likely be launched by early 2022.
All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi
