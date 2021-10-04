Toyota Cars Get Pricier By Up To Rs 61,000

Published On Oct 04, 2021 05:07 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota’s Indian lineup is now priced from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Toyota has hiked the prices of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser by up to Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

The Innova Crysta and Fortuner have become pricier by up to Rs 36,000 and Rs 39,000, respectively.

The Camry gets the maximum increment of Rs 61,000.

The Vellfire, priced at Rs 89.90 lakh, remains unaffected.

Toyota has hiked the prices of all its models, save for the Vellfire, by up to Rs 61,000. This is the second price increase undertaken by the carmaker in 2021. However, select variants of a few models have been spared the hike. Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise prices of all models:

Glanza

Variant Old Price New Price Difference G MT Rs 7.34 lakh Rs 7.49 lakh +Rs 15,000 G MT mild hybrid Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.14 lakh +Rs 15,000 V MT Rs 8.10 lakh Rs 8.25 lakh +Rs 15,000 G CVT Rs 8.54 lakh Rs 8.69 lakh +Rs 15,000 V CVT Rs 9.30 lakh Rs 9.45 lakh +Rs 15,000

The Glanza’s prices have gone up uniformly by Rs 15,000.

Urban Cruiser

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Mid MT Rs 8.63 lakh Rs 8.73 lakh +Rs 10,000 High MT Rs 9.38 lakh Rs 9.48 lakh +Rs 10,000 Premium MT Rs 9.91 lakh Rs 9.96 lakh +Rs 5,000 Mid AT Rs 9.93 lakh Rs 9.93 lakh No change High AT Rs 10.78 lakh Rs 10.78 lakh No change Premium AT Rs 11.41 lakh Rs 11.41 lakh No change

Toyota has hiked the prices of the MT variants of the Urban Cruiser by up to Rs 10,000, but the prices of the AT variants remain unchanged.

Innova Crysta

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 16.82 lakh/ Rs 16.87 lakh Rs 17.18 lakh/ Rs 17.23 lakh +Rs 36,000 GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 18.18 lakh/ Rs 18.23 lakh Rs 18.54 lakh/ Rs 18.59 lakh +Rs 36,000 VX MT 7-seater Rs 20.26 lakh Rs 20.26 lakh No change ZX AT 7-seater Rs 23.14 lakh Rs 23.14 lakh No change

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference G MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 17.58 lakh/ Rs 17.63 lakh Rs 17.94 lakh/ Rs 17.99 lakh +Rs 36,000 G+ MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 18.51 lakh/ Rs 18.56 lakh Rs 18.87 lakh/ Rs 18.92 lakh +Rs 36,000 GX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 18.63 lakh/ Rs 18.68 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh/ Rs 19.04 lakh +Rs 36,000 GX AT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 19.94 lakh/ Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 20.30 lakh/ Rs 20.35 lakh +Rs 36,000 VX MT 7-seater/ 8-seater Rs 22.15 lakh/ Rs 22.20 lakh Rs 22.15 lakh/ Rs 22.20 lakh No change ZX MT 7-seater Rs 23.79 lakh Rs 23.79 lakh No change ZX AT 7-seater Rs 24.99 lakh Rs 24.99 lakh No change

The Innova Crysta’s prices have been increased uniformly by Rs 36,000.

However, the price hike is not applicable to the higher-spec VX and ZX trims.

Fortuner

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 4x2 MT Rs 30.34 lakh Rs 30.73 lakh +Rs 39,000 4x2 AT Rs 31.93 lakh Rs 32.32 lakh +Rs 39,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 4x2 MT Rs 32.84 lakh Rs 33.23 lakh +Rs 39,000 4x2 AT Rs 35.20 lakh Rs 35.51 lakh +Rs 31,000 4x4 MT Rs 35.50 lakh Rs 35.89 lakh +Rs 39,000 4x4 AT Rs 37.79 lakh Rs 38.18 lakh +Rs 39,000 Legender 4x2 AT Rs 38.30 lakh Rs 38.61 lakh +Rs 31,000

Toyota has increased the prices of the Fortuner by up to Rs 39,000.

The SUV’s top-spec Legender variant will soon get a 4x4 drivetrain .

Camry

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Camry Hybrid Rs 40.59 lakh Rs 41.20 lakh +Rs 61,000

The Camry gets the maximum price hike of Rs 61,000.

In other news, Toyota recently discontinued its compact sedan, the Yaris. In its place, we expect to see a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (likely to be called the Belta) which will likely be launched by early 2022.

All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi

