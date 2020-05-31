Top Car News Of The Week: Skoda Rapid, Karoq, Datsun redi-GO, Kia Seltos And Online Car Deliveries

Published On May 31, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Skoda Karoq

Would you believe us if we told you that a hefty four new mass-market cars were launched this week?

Datsun redi-GO: Following a generous helping of teasers, the Datsun redi-GO has finally received a facelift. It has the most affordable price tag for any car in India yet it’s top variant boasts of features that can only be found in cars a couple of segments above. Here’s what we’re talking about.

Skoda Karoq: Skoda has finally brought in the much-awaited Karoq SUV as a direct import. Available in a single fully-loaded variant, the spiritual successor to the Yeti is a petrol-only offering here. However, its feature chart is quite comprehensive. It takes on premium mid-size SUVs like the Jeep Compass and the upcoming Hyundai Tucson facelift. Take a look.

Skoda Rapid BS6: The new Skoda Rapid is powered by one of the smallest petrol engines in its segment: 1.0-litre TSI. But is it a slouch in terms of specifications? Or does it cut corners in terms of equipment? Find answers to all that and more along with the detailed pricing of the Rapid BS6 here.

Kia Seltos: Kia Motors is set to update the features of its hot cake, the Seltos, soon. So you’ll get a sunroof, remote start feature, and more in lower variants. Here are the details.

Online Car Deliveries: Don’t we all love the convenience of tapping on our phones and having our meals delivered right from the comfort of our homes? Well, the same (almost) is being implemented by car manufacturers who will bring you an online platform that aids your car selection, finance formalities, other paperwork, and doorstep delivery. Here’s how they are operating.

