Kia Seltos Gets An Updated Feature List For 2020

Published On May 28, 2020 03:44 PM By Sonny for Kia Seltos

The sunroof is now offered in the HTX and GTX variants as well

Seltos’ feature list has been updated for 2020.

Gets remote engine start feature from the key fob for automatic variants.

The sunroof is now more affordable since it is offered from a lower variant for both HT Line and GT Line Seltos.

No update in prices yet with Seltos still costing between Rs 9.89 lakh and Rs 17.34 lakh.

The Kia Seltos was launched in India in August 2019 and in no time it soared to the top of the segment. For 2020, Kia has slightly reshuffled the feature list to offer more in the lower variants than it did at the time of launch.

The Seltos variant list is divided into two lineups: HT Line and GT Line. The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines are offered in the HT Line variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+. Meanwhile, the best-equipped GT Line variants (GTK, GTX and GTX+) were first reserved for the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine only. Kia later added the diesel-auto powertrain option to the top-spec GTX+ variant.

The updated Seltos now offers front and rear USB charging ports across all variants. It also sees the addition of remote engine start from the key fob itself for all automatic variants from HTK+ onwards. Other updates to the HTK+ variant include a leatherette gear knob, gloss black dashboard, and dual muffler design.

Kia now offers the Seltos with metal garnish on the climate control panel and grab handle from the HTX variant onwards. The biggest change is that the electric sunroof is now a more affordable feature along with LED room lamps that are being offered from the HTX and GTX variant onwards. They were previously restricted to the pricier HTX+ and GTX+ variants. The current prices of these variants are as follows:

Variants Prices Variants Prices Seltos HTX 1.5-litre Petrol Rs 13.09 lakh (MT)/ Rs 14.09 lakh (CVT) The HTX+ is not offered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine N.A. Seltos HTX 1.5-litre Diesel Rs 14.14 lakh (MT)/ Rs 15.34 lakh (AT) Seltos HTX+ 1.5-litre diesel Rs 15.34 lakh (MT)/ Rs 16.34 lakh (AT) Seltos GTX 1.4 Turbo-petrol Rs 15.29 lakh (MT)/ Rs 16.29 lakh (DCT) Seltos GTX+ 1.4 turbo-petrol Rs 16.29 lakh (MT)/ Rs 17.29 lakh (DCT)

The carmaker has not yet announced any change in the prices for the revised feature list of the 2020 Seltos SUV. It is still priced between Rs 9.89 lakh and Rs 17.34 lakh. The Seltos continues to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks, as well as bigger models like the Tata Harrier and MG Hector. It will also face competition from upcoming models like the Volkswagen Taigun and the production-spec Skoda Vision IN.

*all prices, ex-showroom Delhi

