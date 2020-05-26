BS6 Skoda Rapid Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh

Modified On May 26, 2020 02:45 PM By Sonny for Skoda Rapid

The Rapid is now a petrol-only sedan and gets a turbo-petrol engine for the first time

Loses previous engine options for new 110PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit.

It is offered with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission option will be launched later.

Only feature update is an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system in higher variants.

Offered in 5 variants, priced from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom India).

New-gen Skoda Rapid due to arrive in India in 2021 with ground-up new design.

The entry-level Skoda now comes with a BS6 engine. The Rapid sedan is now a petrol-only offering and this 2020 update does not add much else as showcased at the Auto Expo. It should have been in showrooms by April but was understandably delayed by the global pandemic.

Skoda’s compact sedan is now powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine that has an output of 110PS of power and 175Nm of torque. It is offered with a 6-speed manual and a new 6-speed automatic transmission option will be introduced later. This replaces the 1.6-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. It is the same powertrain that is offered in its sister model, the BS6 Volkswagen Vento. The BS6 Rapid does not offer the quick-shifting DSG (dual-clutch automatic) option anymore like the VW.

The BS6 Rapid is offered in five trims which are priced (ex-showroom Delhi) as follows:

Variant BS6 Price BS4 Price (1.6-litre petrol) Rider Rs 7.49 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh (limited edition) Active Discontinued Rs 8.81 lakh Ambition Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.98 lakh Onyx Rs 10.19 lakh Rs 9.75 lakh AmbitIon AT TBA Rs 11.35 lakh Onyx AT TBA Rs 10.99 lakh Style Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 11.15 lakh Monte Carlo Rs 11.79 lakh Rs 11.39 lakh Style AT TBA Rs 12.43 lakh Monte Carlo AT TBA Rs 12.69 lakh

The BS6 Rapid continues to feature climate control with rear AC vents, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, telescopic steering wheel adjustment, and leatherette upholstery. The lower variants get the same 6.5-inch touchscreen display as before while the better-equipped variants get a new 8.0-inch unit which has a gloss black surround finish. The Style and Monte Carlo variants also come equipped with infrared-cut glass for the windows and screens.

In terms of safety, the Rapid offers up to four airbags, rear parking camera, and ABS with EBD while hill hold control and electronic stability control is limited to the automatic variants. Like the previous Rapid, the BS6 model also gets cosmetic packages for the exterior as well as the interior with the Monte Carlo and Onyx editions.

One of the reasons this update only features an engine change is because the next-gen Rapid sedan is expected to arrive in India by 2021. Its looks should be in line with the theme of the latest generations of the Superb and Octavia along with some updated tech. The 2020 BS6 Skoda Rapid rivals the likes of the facelifted Hyundai Verna, the upcoming fifth-gen Honda City, as well as the Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and Toyota Yaris.

