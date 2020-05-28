Datsun Redi-GO Facelift Launched At Rs 2.83 Lakh. Pricier By Up To Rs 54,000

Modified On May 28, 2020 11:54 AM By Sonny for Datsun redi-GO

The redi-GO looks up-to-date, gets a few new features along with BS6 compliant engines

2020 Datsun redi-GO priced from Rs 2.83 lakh to Rs 4.77 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Gets BS6 updated versions of the same 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines.

No price change at entry level but more expensive from mid-spec variants onwards.

New front fascia looks sporty; features tall LED DRLs and LED fog lamps.

It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and rear parking camera.

The Datsun redi-GO entry-level hatchback now comes with BS6-compliant engines along with a facelift. It looks sportier on the outside and the cabin has been refreshed to catch up with the times as well. The 2020 redi-GO is priced as follows (ex-showroom Delhi):

Variant Prices Previous prices Difference D Rs 2.83 lakh Rs 2.83 lakh Nil A Rs 3.58 lakh Rs 3.36 lakh Rs 22,000 T Rs 3.80 lakh N.A. N.A. T(O) Rs 4.16 lakh Rs 3.62 lakh Rs 54,000 S Discontinued Rs 3.65 lakh N.A. T(O) 1.0L Rs 4.44 lakh Rs 4.01 lakh Rs 43,000 S(O) 1.0L Discontinued Rs 3.93 lakh N.A. T(O) 1.0L AMT Rs 4.77 lakh Rs 4.28 lakh Rs 49,000 S 1.0L AMT Discontinued Rs 4.40 lakh N.A.

The Datsun redi-GO continues to offer a choice of two petrol engines - a 0.8-litre unit that now makes 54PS/72Nm and a 1.0-litre unit that produces 69PS/91Nm. Both are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission but only the 1.0-litre petrol engine gets the option of a 5-speed AMT as well. In the new variant lineup, Datsun has dropped the S trim and the T(O) trim is the new top-spec. The entry-level price remains the same while all other variants get pricier by up to Rs 54,000.

As seen from the spy shots and the leaked documents, the new redi-GO has a refreshed dashboard and the most notable feature addition is the new 8.0-inch touchscreen display. This infotainment system comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and the screen acts as a display for the rear parking camera as well. This is restricted to the top-spec T(O) variant while a basic audio system is offered from the T variant onwards.

Datsun had already updated the pre-facelift model to offer certain safety features as standard such as driver airbag, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD and speed alert system. The front passenger airbag is limited to the top-spec variant. Other features on the 2020 redi-GO include LED daytime running lamps, LED front fog lamps (first-in-segment), a digital tachometer, new dual-tone 14-inch wheel covers and keyless entry. While it does get a blower as standard, AC and power-steering are not offered on the entry-level variant..

The facelifted Datsun redi-GO continues its rivalry in the entry-level segment with the Renault Kwid , Maruti Alto and the S-Presso .

