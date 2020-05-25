Skoda Karoq, Superb Facelift And Rapid 1.0 TSI Launching Tomorrow

Published On May 25, 2020 11:02 AM By Dhruv for Skoda Karoq

The three new Skoda’s cars will take its lineup count to 4, with the Octavia RS245 being its only offering as of now

The Karoq is an all-new SUV that will battle it out in the mid-size SUV segment.

The Superb facelift will get new tech that will make it up to date to compete with its rivals.

The Rapid will get a new engine after both its previous motors were discontinued for failing to meet BS6 emission norms.

Rapid will be the only car on the list to get a manual transmission. Karoq and Superb will make do with a 7-speed DSG.

All cars will use turbo-petrol engines.

After having waited patiently for weeks which then turned into months, Skoda will finally be launching its trifecta of cars tomorrow. The cars in question are the all-new Karoq mid-size SUV, the facelifted Superb and the Rapid 1.0 TSI that gets the VW Group’s new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Skoda was initially supposed to launch these cars right after Auto Expo 2020 but the lockdown which followed the auto show meant that their launch had to be postponed.

The Karoq is an all new SUV which will make its presence felt for the first time in the Indian market. It shares its underpinning with the recently launched Volkswagen T-ROC and will also make use of the T-ROC’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. It is tuned to make 150PS and 250Nm, all of which will be sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DSG).

The Karoq is expected to get the very latest in terms of features with connected car tech, 18-inch dual tone alloy wheels, ambient lighting, nine airbags and ESC (electronic stability control) being the highlights. It will be brought to the country as a CBU offering and will be priced around the Rs 20 lakh mark. Taking its size (which is somewhat similar to the Kia Seltos) and expected price range into account, it will rival the likes of MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500, Tata Harrier and the VW T-Roc.

The Superb is a well known name in the country and is one of the most popular offerings in its segment. It might just be getting a facelift but the update brings with it a lot of changes. First and foremost, there will be a new 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine underneath the bonnet that makes 192PS and 320Nm of torque. The power delivery formula remains the same as the Karoq with a 7-speed DSG sending power to the front wheels.

Skoda has made subtle changes to the exterior and interior of the sedan. Feature additions to this luxury sedan include new matrix LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, a 360 degree around view camera and connected car tech. The additions will once again make it competent to square off against the Toyota Camry Hybrid. The Superb facelift will be priced upward of Rs 30 lakh.

The final product to be launched tomorrow will be the Rapid 1.0 TSI. Unlike the other two, the Rapid is on this list only because it is getting a new engine. With the new BS6 emission norms in place, Skoda has ditched the 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines in favour of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. It will be offered with the choice of a 6-speed manual or a new 6-speed automatic, and churn out 110PS and 175Nm of torque. Its pricing is expected to be in the Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14 lakh bracket where it will renew its rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Toyota Yaris and its sibling, the Volkswagen Vento.