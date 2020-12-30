Modified On Dec 30, 2020 08:45 AM By Rohit

All Skoda models to get dearer by up to 2.5 percent

Skoda is one of the brands that has declared an increment in the prices from January 2021. It has stated the prices will increase by up to 2.5 percent across its entire model lineup. The carmaker has cited rising input costs and volatility in commodity prices and exchange rates as the reason for the price hike.

Under its Indian portfolio, Skoda presently offers just four models: Rapid , Superb , Octavia RS245 and Karoq. Here’s a look at their prices as of December 2020:

Model Price Range (Ex-showroom Delhi) Skoda Rapid Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh Skoda Octavia RS245 Rs 35.99 lakh Skoda Superb Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 32.99 lakh Skoda Karoq Rs 24.99 lakh

2020 witnessed quite an action from Skoda as it launched the Karoq SUV along with the BS6-updated Rapid and Superb sedans in late May. It also brought the limited-run Octavia RS245 to India this year. In the second half of 2020, the carmaker also went on to introduce the AT-equipped variants of the compact sedan but, on the other hand, discontinued its previously offered popular base-spec Rider variant.

Skoda is expected to be busy in the following year as well since it will be revealing the production-spec VISION IN SUV followed by its launch sometime in mid-2021. The carmaker will also launch the petrol-powered Kodiaq followed by the new generation models of the Octavia and Rapid sedans in the same year.