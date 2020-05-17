Top Car News Of The Week: Mahindra Thar, Datsun GO, GO+ BS6, Maruti Swift Facelift & Toyota Urban Cruiser

Published On May 17, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A

From BS6 upgrades to the next-gen Thar, here’s everything important that transpired in the auto world last week

Mahindra Thar: After numerous shots of camouflaged test mules, here’s a production-spec next-gen Mahindra Thar on the internet. It sports a swanky red shade, urbane-looking alloy wheels and massive updates under the hood. Here are all the details.

Maruti Swift Facelift: A Japan-spec facelifted Swift has been leaked ahead of its launch. It will not only get a bunch of exterior updates but a more powerful engine underneath. Here’s what it looks like.

Datsun GO, GO+: The Datsun GO siblings finally adhere to BS6 emission norms. The BS6 upgrade has brought in a bunch of cosmetic and pricing changes. Interestingly, the entry-level variant’s price might have gone up but the top variants are now cheaper than before. What does that mean? Answer here.

Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Editions: Volkswagen India has downsized the TSI petrol engines in the Polo and Vento from 1.2-litre units to 1.0-litre ones. The new 1.0-litre unit can be had in the limited-run Vento and Polo TSI edition which comes with only a 6-speed manual transmission.

Toyota Urban Cruiser: Toyota will be entering the sub-4m SUV space around the festive season. Developed in partnership with Maruti Suzuki, this upcoming Toyota SUV will have a higher entry price point than the car it’s based on. Here are other details you should be aware of.

