Top Car News Of The Week: Mahindra Thar, Datsun GO, GO+ BS6, Maruti Swift Facelift & Toyota Urban Cruiser

Published On May 17, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A

From BS6 upgrades to the next-gen Thar, here’s everything important that transpired in the auto world last week

Mahindra Thar: After numerous shots of camouflaged test mules, here’s a production-spec next-gen Mahindra Thar on the internet. It sports a swanky red shade, urbane-looking alloy wheels and massive updates under the hood. Here are all the details.

India-bound Suzuki Swift Facelift Leaked Online

Maruti Swift Facelift: A Japan-spec facelifted Swift has been leaked ahead of its launch. It will not only get a bunch of exterior updates but a more powerful engine underneath. Here’s what it looks like

Datsun GO, GO+ BS6 Launched At Starting Price Of Rs 3.99 Lakh, Rs 4.20 Lakh

Datsun GO, GO+: The Datsun GO siblings finally adhere to BS6 emission norms. The BS6 upgrade has brought in a bunch of cosmetic and pricing changes. Interestingly, the entry-level variant’s price might have gone up but the top variants are now cheaper than before. What does that mean? Answer here

Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Editions Launched

Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Editions: Volkswagen India has downsized the TSI petrol engines in the Polo and Vento from 1.2-litre units to 1.0-litre ones. The new 1.0-litre unit can be had in the limited-run Vento and Polo TSI edition which comes with only a 6-speed manual transmission

Toyota Urban Cruiser Sub-4m SUV To Launch By November 2020 Toyota Urban Cruiser: Toyota will be entering the sub-4m SUV space around the festive season. Developed in partnership with Maruti Suzuki, this upcoming Toyota SUV will have a higher entry price point than the car it’s based on. Here are other details you should be aware of.

