This Next-gen Mahindra Thar Looks Ready For Launch

Published On May 11, 2020 04:57 PM By Dhruv.A for Mahindra Thar 2020

For the first time, the Thar will get both a petrol and a diesel engine option

The factory-fresh second-gen Thar looks ready to reach showrooms.

Will have an option of a soft-top or hardtop for the first time.

Gets contemporary features like touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, disc brakes on all four wheels, and multiple airbags.

An automatic transmission is expected with both petrol and diesel engine options for the first time.

Expect prices to top out at around Rs 12 lakh.

Launch expected in August, when it will rival the new Force Gurkha and upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

We’ve seen quite a string of spy shots of the second-gen Mahindra Thar in the last one year. We now have yet another to add to that list. But while the previous images merely suggested that it was production-ready, this one confirms that with its white plastic covering which is worn by freshly produced models.

This two-door, soft-top Mahindra Thar seems to bear a shade of red, gets the classic seven-slat grille, round headlamps and fog lamps, extended wheel arches, wide outside rearview mirrors and blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels.

Unlike the previous-gen model, the new Thar will bear a heavy list of modern bits like daytime running lamps, rear disc brakes, touchscreen infotainment unit, climate control, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. Other practical bits that could be added to the package are Jeep Wrangler-like removable roof panels and front-facing bench seats for the rear passengers. The Thar will be available with a choice of two roof types: soft-top and hardtop.

In a first, the Mahindra Thar will get a choice of two BS6 engine options: one should be the tried and tested 2.2-litre diesel while the other will be the new 2.0-litre petrol unit that debuted at this year’s Auto Expo. The 140PS diesel engine will get a 4X4 Borgwarner drivetrain. On the other hand, the petrol unit will get direct injection and turbocharger with a whopping 190PS! The petrol should also get the same 4x4 drivetrain as the diesel. Both the engines are expected to offer an automatic option. Not only will it be the first-ever Thar with an automatic transmission, it will also become the most powerful Thar yet.

Prices of the next-gen Mahindra Thar could go up by Rs 2 lakh or so over the previous-gen model’s top-spec variant that retailed for Rs 10 lakh. It was believed earlier that the Thar could launch by June but given the current coronavirus lockdown, it could now debut in August. It will rival the Force Gurkha and the Maruti Jimny that’s going to launch sometime next year.

