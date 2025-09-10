Top 7 Pre-owned Cars You Can Drive Home For The Price Of A Brand New Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

For the cost of Apple’s flagship, you could bring home either a used Volkswagen Vento or a Honda City in your garage

Apple recently launched its new iPhone 17 series across the globe. Prices of Apple’s latest phone have been announced in India, and the flagship – the iPhone 17 Pro Max – starts from a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh (256 GB), soaring to Rs 2.3 lakh for the 2TB variant. That’s a lot of money, enough to park a nice pre-owned car in your garage. We found 7 used cars you could buy instead of splurging on Apple’s flagship.

2010-2012 Honda Jazz

Price Range: Rs 1.5 Lakh To Rs 2 Lakh

KMs Driven - From 50,000 To 70,000

The Honda Jazz was one of the first premium hatchbacks in India, first launched in 2009. It was known for its sporty design, quirky interior, refined engine, and performance. The hatchback also featured the unique ‘Magic Seat’ that allowed you to fold the rear seats into different configurations for better practicality. At the time, the Jazz came with a 120 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and later, it got a smaller 90 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine. You can check out a pre-owned Honda Jazz for reference using the link below:

Used Honda Jazz S Car in Mumbai, 2012 Model - Find Best Deals! | CarDekho.com

2011-2013 Volkswagen Vento

Price Range: Rs 2 Lakh To Rs 2.5 Lakh

Km Driven: 70,000 to 1 Lakh

With its sharp lines and solid handling manners, the Volkswagen Vento was a car enthusiasts couldn’t stop raving about back in the day. Volkswagen offered it with a 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engine back in the day, both making a healthy 105 PS. If you pick a used Vento over an iPhone 17 Pro Max, you definitely won’t regret it. For reference, we found a 2011 Vento Highline Petrol AT for Rs 2.5 lakh:

Used Volkswagen Vento Petrol Highline AT Car in Pune, 2011 Model - Find Best Deals! | CarDekho.com

2011-2012 Honda City

Price Range: Rs 2 Lakh To Rs 2.5 Lakh

KMs Driven: 70,000 Km To 1 Lakh

If you are someone who likes sedan stability and performance, investing that iPhone money will be worth it on a used Honda City. Back in the day, the City’s rev-happy iVTEC petrol engine churned out 118 PS and 146 Nm. While the current City prioritises ride comfort, the City back in the day was known for its sharp design as well as sporty ride and handling manners.

Used Honda City V AT Exclusive Car in New Delhi, 2012 Model - Find Best Deals! | CarDekho.com

2011-2012 Maruti Swift

Price Range: 1.8 Lakh To Rs 2.5 lakh

KMs Driven: 50,000 To 1 Lakh

For the top-spec iPhone, you can also grab one of India’s most popular hatchbacks, the Maruti Swift. Even in those times, the Swift was known for its sportier looks and well-balanced ride and handling package. Pair that with the reliable 87 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine and you have got a zippy little car that’s genuinely fun to drive. Back in the day, the Swift also got the much-favoured 75 PS 1.3-litre diesel engine; however, finding a good used example with less mileage needs some intense searching. Take a look at an example below:

Used Maruti Swift VXI Car in Mumbai, 2011 Model - Find Best Deals! | CarDekho.com

2012-2013 Hyundai i20

Price Range: Rs 2.1 Lakh To Rs 2.5 Lakh

KMs Driven: 80,000 To 1 Lakh

Another good old premium hatchback you can drive home is the Hyundai i20. Back in the day, it offered a range of petrol and diesel engines and stood out with features that were ahead of their time: auto-headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and a single-pane sunroof. So, would you rather drive an i20 from that era or you will settle down with an iPhone 17 Pro Max?

Used Hyundai i20 Sportz 1.2 Car in Mumbai, 2012 Model - Find Best Deals! | CarDekho.com

2011-2013 Toyota Etios Liva

Rs 2 Lakh To Rs 2.4 Lakh

KMs Driven: 80,000 To 1.2 Lakh

In the price range of a top-spec iPhone is the reliable Toyota Etios Liva. It was first launched in 2011 and was based on the Etios sedan. Its speciality was its spacious interior, comfortable ride, and most importantly, top-notch reliability. Toyota used to offer it with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Used Toyota Etios Liva G Car in Mumbai, 2012 Model - Find Best Deals! | CarDekho.com

2013-2015 Hyundai Eon

Price Range: Rs 1.5 lakh To Rs 2.2 Lakh

KMs Driven: 50,000 To 70,000

Looking for a street-smart small car, but don’t want the usual Maruti Alto? The Hyundai Eon fits the bill perfectly. It incorporated Hyundai’s signature fluidic design language and used it to get a quirky-looking interior. Since it used to get a smaller engine displacement, it was efficient as well. Check out one we’ve picked for your reference:

Used Hyundai EON Era Car in New Delhi, 2015 Model - Find Best Deals! | CarDekho.com

So these were the 7 cool used cars you can drive home for the price of Apple's newest flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max. Which one would you pick among these and why? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.