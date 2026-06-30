Top 6 Features Which The Tata Sierra EV Gets From The Harrier EV

The newly launched Tata Sierra EV is the latest from Tata’s EV stable, priced at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Sierra EV will sit above the Tata Curvv EV and just below the Tata Harrier EV with which the Sierra EV shares its platform. Here are the top features the Sierra EV borrows from the Harrier EV:

Summon Mode

The Harrier EV came with this feature, which was originally made famous by Tesla. The summon mode is a feature that allows the car’s key or the app to move the car forwards or backwards.

This is indeed a convenient feature to have in crowded places, and the same is also offered in one of the Sierra EV’s prime rivals, the Mahindra BE 6.

Auto-Parking

The Harrier EV was the first Tata car in the segment to get an auto-parking feature. This feature scans the space available and parks itself parallel or perpendicular on command.

This can be done while you’re in the car or outside using the smart key fob, which now also comes with the Tata Sierra EV.

Off-Road Camera

On top of the 360-degree camera, some premium SUVs also feature a camera that faces downwards below the front bumper, which makes it easy to navigate through tough terrain when off-roading.

The Harrier EV got this feature and now the Sierra EV can make use of it for those who would take their Sierra EVs off-roading.

Digital Smart-Key

This feature allows a digital key to be saved in your smartphone and can be accessed as a digital key card.

So you open the digital key card in your smartphone and tap your phone on the B-pillar to unlock the car or can unlock the car using Tata’s iRA app.

V2L - Vehicle-To-Load & V2V - Vehicle-To-Vehicle Charging

A vehicle to load is another feature that is unique to EVs. Vehicle-to-load (V2L) allows you to charge electrical appliances like a full-size vacuum cleaner or a projector to watch movies when you’re camping.

But the bigger benefit is the vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging another EV using your EV in case of emergencies.

All-Wheel-Drive

The new Sierra EV comes with an all-wheel-drive system, what Tata calls it, quad-wheel-drive (QWD). This is thanks to the dual-motor setup which includes a motor at the front and rear axles of the Sierra EV. This enables the option to have multiple drive terrain modes when taking the Sierra EV to different off-roading terrains. This powertrain option can be helpful for people who plan to take their Sierra EVs off-roading.

Check out the variant wise powertrains of the Sierra EV here.

CarDekho Says…

The Tata Sierra EV is another contender in the Indian EV market. The high-tech features borrowed from the Harrier EV makes it an attractive proposition for a lower price. The retro-cool stand-out styling with the tech loaded experience can be the combination of what many are looking for in a new car today.

Let us know what you think of the Tata Sierra’s features below.