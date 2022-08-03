Published On Aug 03, 2022 09:10 AM By Tarun for Maruti Alto 2021

The new generation of the hatchback will go on sale in the third week of this month

Maruti’s gearing up for new Alto’s debut on August 18. The entry-level hatchback will make a comeback with the K10 moniker and will co-exist with the Alto 800. We have details of the new variants, dimensions, and engine specifications ahead of the debut.

So, here are five things that you can expect from the new-gen Alto K10:

To Be Bigger Than The Alto 800

Dimensions 2022 Alto K10 Alto 800 S-Presso Length 3,530mm 3445mm 3565mm Width 1,490mm 1515mm 1520mm Height 1,520mm 1475mm 1564mm Wheelbase 2,380mm 2360mm 2380mm

The new Alto K10 will be marginally longer and taller than the 800, but narrower by 25mm. On the other hand, it will be smaller than the S-Presso. The new Alto K10 and S-Presso will have a similar wheelbase, because the former will share Suzuki’s HEARTECT platform with the latter.

To Get A 1-litre Petrol Engine And An AMT

The new generation will mark the comeback of the K10 moniker. The new model will get Suzuki’s latest 67PS, DualJet, 1-litre petrol engine that debuted with the new Celerio and was most recently offered with the 2022 S-Presso. The inclusion of the auto idle start-stop feature could mean better fuel efficiency than the 800 and even the S-Presso. While the 800 claims to deliver 22.05kmpl, the S-Presso’s figures stand at 25.30kmpl. Transmission options will include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT.

Will Co Exist With The 800

The new Alto K10 will only be offered with a 1-litre engine and will be sold alongside the Alto 800. The latter still performs decently in terms of monthly sales figures, and its prime rival, the Kwid, also has an 0.8-litre option. The previous-gen K10 was discontinued in April 2020, but the 800 still continued to be on sale. Looks like its stint will continue for some more years, as there’s no significant update planned for it.

Will Get Some More Features

The Alto K10 will likely carry a similar feature list that we see on the S-Presso and the Wagon R. It should get Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio 7-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear power windows, fog lamps, and steering-mounted audio controls. The new Alto is likely to get the standard safety features like dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS, along with ESP and hill-hold assist for the AMT variants.

Expected Prices

The Alto 800 currently retails from Rs 3.39 lakh to Rs 5.03 lakh, while the next Maruti upgrade, the S-Presso, is priced from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh (prices ex-showroom). The Alto K10 will be wedged in between them and is expected to range between Rs 3.9 lakh to Rs 5.5 lakh. The prices of many variants of the Alto 800, K10, S-Presso, Wagon R, and Celerio will definitely overlap.

