Maruti Suzuki eVX Electric SUV Seen On Test Again In India

Although the test mule was draped in heavy camouflage, it did give a hint of the EV’s dimensions while revealing a few of its features

Maruti Suzuki debuted the eVX as a concept at the Auto Expo 2023.

The test mule had a 360-degree camera setup and the same alloy wheels as seen on the international-spec model.

Its cabin features connected displays and a 2-spoke steering wheel.

To be provided with a 60kWh battery pack having a claimed range of up to 550km.

India launch expected by 2025; could be priced from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV recently broke cover in a more evolved concept form at the Japan Mobility Show. After its testing commenced on international shores in June 2023, the electric SUV’s trials in India have now begun. It’s slated to be the carmaker’s first all-electric vehicle for India upon its 2025 launch.

What Was Seen?

In the spy shots, we can see the eVX’s test mule draped in heavy black camouflage and sporting makeshift taillights, while only giving a glimpse of its rear and side profiles. The new spy shots give an idea of its dimensions, which are likely to be in the whereabouts of those of the new Maruti Grand Vitara.

You can also spot the charging port on the left front fender of the SUV. The test mule was also seen with a 360-degree camera setup (hinted by the left ORVM-mounted camera) and the same set of alloy wheels as noticed on the model spied internationally. Although its fascia wasn’t seen in this set of images, we do believe it will have LED headlights and DRLs, featuring a triangular element, and chunky bumpers.

Interior And Features

While the spy shots don’t show any details of the electric SUV’s interior, Suzuki had revealed its evolved version’s cabin at the Japan auto show. The major talking point is the combined displays, with one dedicated to infotainment and the other serving as the digital instrument cluster. In addition to these screens, the interior of the eVX showcases elongated vertical slats depicting traditional AC vents, a distinctive 2-spoke steering wheel resembling a yoke, and a central console housing a rotary dial, presumably for gear selection.

Details Of Its Electric Powertrain

Although Suzuki hasn't revealed specific information about the production version of the eVX's electric powertrain, Maruti Suzuki mentioned at the Auto Expo 2023 that the EV would be equipped with a 60kWh battery pack. This battery is claimed to provide a range of up to 550km. Additionally, it was confirmed that the eVX will have a dual-motor setup, enabling all-wheel-drive functionality.

Expected Launch And Price

We believe the Maruti Suzuki eVX will be launched in India sometime by 2025, with its prices likely to begin from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). Its direct competitors will be the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric, while it will also be a premium alternative to the new Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

