Top 10 Most Fuel Efficient Cars Launched In 2024

Most models on the list offer a powertrain choice delivering over 20 kmpl, but a couple of Marutis deliver over 30 kmpl, although with a catch

After price, fuel efficiency is one of the key factors we generally consider when purchasing a new vehicle. This year saw the launch of a range of new cars with a mix of powertrain options, including turbo-petrol and diesel engine choices. If you are in the market planning to buy a new car, take a look at the top 10 most fuel-efficient cars launched in India in 2024.

Do note that this report is based on the claimed fuel economy data provided by the respective manufacturers, and real-world mileage may vary.

2024 Maruti Swift

Engine and transmission option Claimed fuel efficiency 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with 5-speed manual transmission (MT) 24.80 kmpl 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with 5-speed automatic transmission (AMT) 25.75 kmpl 1.2-litre CNG powertrain with 5-speed MT 32.85 km/kg

Maruti launched the 2024 Swift with a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine, replacing the famous 4-cylinder unit found on the previous-gen model. This engine produces 82 PS and 112 Nm and is paired with either a 5-speed MT or AMT. The manual variant delivers a claimed mileage of 24.8 kmpl, while the AMT offers 25.75 kmpl. In early October, Maruti launched CNG variants of the new Swift, providing a claimed fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg but with a reduced power output of 69 PS and 102 Nm.

2024 Maruti Dzire

Engine and transmission option Claimed fuel efficiency 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with 5-speed MT 24.79 kmpl 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with 5-speed AMT 25.71 kmpl 1.2-litre CNG powertrain with 5-speed MT 33.73 km/kg

The Swift's sedan counterpart, the 2024 Maruti Dzire, is also powered by the same 3-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine but offers better fuel efficiency with its CNG option at 33.73 km/kg. The petrol-only powertrain provides a claimed mileage of 24.79 kmpl with the manual and 25.71 kmpl with the AMT, which are slightly lower than the Swift’s figures.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Engine and transmission option Claimed fuel efficiency 1.2-litre N/A petrol engine with 5-speed MT 21.7 kmpl 1.2-litre N/A petrol engine with 5-speed AMT 22.8 kmpl 1.2-litre CNG powertrain with 5-speed MT 28.5 km/kg 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with 5-speed MT 21.1 kmpl 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed automatic 19.8 kmpl

The Maruti Fronx’s rebadged version, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, was launched in India in 2024. It is offered with the same engine options as its Maruti counterpart, including the 1-litre turbo-petrol. The Taisor delivers the best claimed mileage with its CNG powertrain at 28.5 km/kg.

But if you choose the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol-only setup, it offers 21.7 kmpl with the MT and 22.8 kmpl with the AMT. Lastly, the 1-litre turbocharged petrol unit delivers claimed mileage of 21.1 kmpl and 19.8 kmpl with 5-speed MT and 6-speed automatic gearbox, respectively.

2024 Kia Sonet

Engine and transmission option Claimed fuel efficiency 1.2-litre N/A petrol engine with 5-speed MT 18.83 kmpl 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed clutchless manual (iMT) 18.7 kmpl 1-litre turbo-petrol with 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) 19.2 kmpl 1.5-litre diesel engine with 6-speed MT 22.3 kmpl 1.5-litre diesel engine with 6-speed automatic 18.6 kmpl

With the launch of the 2024 Sonet, Kia brought back the option of a 6-speed MT with the 1.5-litre diesel engine. According to claimed figures, it is the most fuel-efficient Sonet, offering a mileage of 22.3 kmpl.

However, if you choose the automatic transmission with the diesel, it delivers 18.6 kmpl of mileage, which is the least in the entire range. The 1-litre turbo-petrol unit, paired only to the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT), provides 19.2 kmpl of claimed fuel efficiency, while the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) unit delivers 18.83 kmpl with the 5-speed MT and 18.7 kmpl with the AMT.

New Honda Amaze

Engine and transmission option Claimed fuel efficiency 1.2-litre petrol engine with 5-speed MT 18.65 kmpl 1.2-litre petrol engine with CVT automatic 19.46 kmpl

The new-gen 2024 Honda Amaze gets a freshed design inside and out but retains the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the previous-gen model. It is mated either to a 5-speed MT, which delivers a claimed mileage of 18.65 kmpl, or to a CVT automatic, which has a claimed figure of 19.46 kmpl.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Engine and transmission option Claimed fuel efficiency 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed MT 18.89 kmpl 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed AT 17.96 kmpl 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed MT 20.01 kmpl 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed AT 18.2 kmpl 1.5-litre diesel engine with 6-speed MT 20.06 kmpl 1.5-litre diesel engine with 6-speed AT 21.2 kmpl

On this list, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is the one that offers the most engine and transmission options. The most frugal variant of the subcompact SUV is the 1.5-litre diesel paired with a 6-speed AT, delivering a claimed mileage of 21.2 kmpl, while the manual gearbox with the same engine option offers 20.06 kmpl.

The less powerful 110 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine delivers a mileage of 18.89 kmpl with the manual and 17.96 kmpl with the automatic transmission. On the other hand, the 130 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine offers higher fuel efficiency, returning 20.01 kmpl and 18.2 kmpl with the 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT, respectively.

Citroen Basalt

Engine and transmission option Claimed fuel efficiency 1.2-litre N/A petrol engine with 5-speed MT 18 kmpl 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed MT 19.5 kmpl 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with 6-speed AT 18.7 kmpl

Citroen's SUV-coupe, the Basalt, is available with two petrol engine options. The 82 PS 1.2-litre N/A unit, paired only with a 5-speed MT, provides 18 kmpl of claimed fuel economy. Meanwhile, the 110 PS 1.2-litre turbocharged unit offers 19.5 kmpl with the 6-speed MT and 18.7 kmpl with the 6-speed AT.

2024 Hyundai Creta

Engine and transmission option Claimed fuel efficiency 1.5-litre N/A petrol engine with 6-speed MT 17.4 kmpl 1.5-litre N/A petrol engine with CVT 17.7 kmpl 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with 7-speed DCT 18.4 kmpl 1.5-litre diesel engine with 6-speed MT 21.8 kmpl 1.5-litre diesel engine with 6-speed automatic 19.1 kmpl

With the 2024 Hyundai Creta, you can choose from two petrol engine options or a single diesel powertrain, which is the most fuel-efficient of all. The 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel unit delivers 21.8 kmpl with the 6-speed MT and 19.1 kmpl with the 6-speed AT. The 1.5-litre N/A petrol engine offers a mileage of 17.4 kmpl with the 6-speed MT but 17.7 kmpl with the CVT. Meanwhile, the most powerful 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, paired only with the 7-speed DCT, returns a fuel economy of 18.4 kmpl.

Hyundai Creta N Line

Engine and transmission option Claimed fuel efficiency 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with 6-speed MT 18 kmpl 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with 7-speed DCT 18.2 kmpl

Hyundai offers the sportier Creta N Line with a single 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which you can also pair it with a 6-speed manual, unlike the standard Creta. It delivers 18 kmpl with the manual transmission and 18.2 kmpl with the 7-speed DCT, marginally less than the regular model.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar

Engine and transmission option Claimed fuel efficiency 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with 6-speed MT 17.5 kmpl 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with 7-speed DCT 18 kmpl 1.5-litre diesel with 6-speed MT 20.4 kmpl 1.5-litre diesel with 6-speed AT 18.1 kmpl

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar returns comparable fuel efficiency figures to its 5-seater SUV counterpart, the Creta. However, it is offered with two engine options: the 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and the 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former delivers a fuel economy of 17.5 kmpl with the 6-speed MT and 18 kmpl with the 7-speed DCT, while the latter provides mileage of 20.4 kmpl and 18.1 kmpl with the 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT, respectively.

These were the most fuel-efficient cars launched in 2024 in India. Which of them would you consider buying? Let us know in the comments.

