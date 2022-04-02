Top 10 Most Affordable DCT Cars For All The Driving Enthusiasts

Published On Apr 02, 2022 08:39 AM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

The DCT range starts from as low as Rs 8 lakh onwards

Due to the huge traffic snarls and increasing vehicles on the road, people are preferring to go for automatic cars. Now, you have four automatic transmission options available, including an AMT, a DCT (dual clutch auto), a torque converter, and a CVT.

What most driving enthusiasts prefer is the DCT gearbox, which is now found in many mass-market affordable cars. This technology was first made mainstream by Volkswagen back in the day and was made popular. So, here’s the list of the most affordable cars that can be opted with the dual clutch automatic transmission.

Tata Altroz

Engine 1.2-litre petrol Power/Torque 86PS/113Nm Gearbox 6-speed DCT Variant onwards XMA Plus DCT variant price range Around Rs 8 lakh onwards

The Tata Altroz is the latest and the most affordable DCT car on sale today. Unlike its rivals, the Altroz gets a wet clutch ‘box, which is much more reliable for Indian conditions. It also features segment-first shift-by-wire technology and auto park-lock features. It’s also the first DCT in the world to use planetary gears, a tech found in torque converter automatics. That said, this transmission is paired with the Altroz’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine rather than the turbo-petrol just yet. It gets a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

Hyundai i20

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 120PS/172Nm Gearbox 7-speed DCT Variant onwards Sportz Turbo DCT variant price range Rs 10 lakh onwards

Hyundai offers the 7-speed DCT gearbox from the i20’s second-to-top Sportz Turbo variant. Its turbo-petrol engine is also offered with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual). You can even opt for range topping the i20 N Line, which offers the DCT option with more sportier looks. The N Line gets a stiffer suspension setup, throaty exhaust and a heavier steering for better driving capabilities. The i20 Turbo and N Line share the same 120PS turbo-petrolengine. The hatchback is also offered with 83PS 1.2-litre petrol (5-speed MT/CVT) and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel (6-speed MT) engines.

Hyundai Venue

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 120PS/172Nm Gearbox 7-speed DCT Variant SX (O) (second-to-top-spec only) DCT variant price range Around Rs 12 lakh

The Venue’s second-to-top SX Plus variant only gets the DCT gearbox option, and it’s the only variant in the SUV with an automatic option. The DCT variant is exclusively equipped with paddle shifters so you can have fun on your favourite road. The SX Plus variant can also be had with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and 6-speed manual. Other powertrains of the Venue include 83PS 1.2-litre petrol (5-speed MT) and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel (6-speed MT) engines.

Kia Sonet

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 120PS/172Nm Gearbox 7-speed DCT Variant onwards HTX DCT variant price range From around Rs 11 lakh

The Kia Sonet’s mid-spec HTX and top-spec GTX Plus variants are offered with the 7-speed DCT and paddle shifters. This powertrain setup is carried forward from the i20 and Venue. While the Venue’s offered with a turbo-manual combination, the Sonet gets only the DCT and iMT gearbox only. Kia also offers 83PS 1.2-litre petrol (5-speed MT) and 100PS (6-speed MT) / 115PS (6-speed AT) diesel engines with the Sonet.

Kia Carens

Engine 1.4-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 140PS/242Nm Gearbox 7-speed DCT Variant onwards Prestige Plus DCT variant price range Around Rs 15 lakh onwards

Kia Carens is the only MPV that’s offered with a 7-speed DCT. It gets the Seltos’ and Creta’s 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, that’s also offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. The DCT variants are offered with six (only in the top-spec Luxury Plus variant) and seven seater configurations, which make it one of the most practical purchases in this list. Other engine options include 115PS 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard and a 6-speed automatic for the diesel.

Hyundai Creta

Engine 1.4-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 140PS/242Nm Gearbox 7-speed DCT Variant SX (O) DCT variant price range Around Rs 18 lakh

Hyundai Creta gets a 7-speed DCT as standard on its top-spec SX (O) variant. The turbo engine does not get an optional manual gearbox option at all. You also have the option of 115PS 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The petrol and diesel engines further have the option of a CVT and a 6-speed torque converter automatic, respectively.

Kia Seltos

Engine 1.4-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 140PS/242Nm Gearbox 7-speed DCT Variant onwards GTX Plus DCT variant price range Around Rs 18 lakh

Kia Seltos’ top-spec GTX Plus and the X-Line edition variants get the DCT option with paddle shifters. It uses the same powertrains as seen on the Creta. However, unlike the Creta, it offers the turbo-manual combination and the petrol-iMT (clutchless manual) combination as well.

Skoda Slavia

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 150PS/250Nm Gearbox 7-speed DCT Variant Style DCT variant price range Around Rs 18 lakh

The latest sedan on sale, the Skoda Slavia, gets an optional 7-speed DSG (Volkswagen/Skoda speak for DCT). The DSG is exclusive to the top-spec Style variant, but there’s also an optional 6-speed manual as well. The 1.5-litre turbo engine gets the ACT (Active Cylinder Technology), which shuts down two engine cylinders when not required, for better fuel economy. The Slavia also gets a smaller 115PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic options.

Skoda Kushaq

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 150PS/250Nm Gearbox 7-speed DCT Variant Style Price Around Rs 18 lakh

The Kushaq, Taigun, and Slavia share the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with the 7-speed DSG. Similar to the Slavia, there’s a 6-speed manual gearbox on offer as well. The smaller 1-litre turbo unit is offered with 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. The ACT technology is found here and on the Taigun as well.

Volkswagen Taigun

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 150PS/250Nm Gearbox 7-speed DCT Variant GT Plus Price Around Rs 18 lakh

The Volkswagen Taigun’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine gets the 7-speed DSG along with a 6-speed manual. The VW SUV shares its 115PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with the Slavia and Kushaq, with the same set of transmissions.

Read More on : Tata Altroz on road price