Modified On Dec 23, 2020 09:57 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Alturas G4

Half of the models listed below offer benefits of over a lakh

We have already reported multiple brand-wise offers valid until the end of 2020. But if you are planning to buy a car in the remainder of December and are looking for maximum savings, here’s a compilation of the top 10 best offers valid until the last day of 2020:

Note: Buying a MY2020 model will affect its resale value going forth, so please keep that in mind if you plan to sell it in the next 3 to 4 years.

Mahindra Alturas G4 (Rs 28.73 lakh to Rs 31.73 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 2.2 lakh Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Accessories Worth up to Rs 16,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 3.06 lakh

Both the 2WD and 4WD variants get the same offers.

Mahindra offers the Alturas G4 with a 2.2-litre diesel engine (180PS/420Nm) that is paired to a 7-speed torque converter gearbox.

Honda Civic (Rs 17.93 lakh to Rs 22.34 lakh)

Offer Civic Diesel Cash Discount Up to Rs 2.50 lakh

Honda is offering maximum savings of up to Rs 2.50 lakh on the Civic diesel variants this December.

The Civic comes with a 1.8-litre petrol engine that delivers 141PS and 174Nm. It can only be had with a CVT gearbox; there is no manual option. On the other hand, the diesel-powered Civic can only be had with a 6-speed manual transmission. This engine makes 120PS and 300Nm.

Jeep Compass (Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 27.60 lakh)

Variant Total Benefits Compass Trailhawk Up to Rs 2 lakh Sport Plus, Longitude Option, Limited Plus, and Night Eagle Up to Rs 1.5 lakh

Jeep offers the Compass with 1.4-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The off-road-oriented Trailhawk variant gets a more powerful 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Its facelifted version is expected to be launched in early-2021 and unofficial bookings are open for the same.

VW Vento (Rs 8.93 lakh to Rs 13.39 lakh)

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 80,000 Additional Discount Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.2 lakh

VW’s compact sedan is offered with a single 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that makes 110PS and 175Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT gearbox.

Hyundai Elantra

Offer Amount Petrol MT Cash Discount Up to Rs 70,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1 lakh

The manual variants of the petrol-powered Elantra offer the most savings.

Hyundai offers the sedan with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 152PS and 192Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The sedan is offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine (115PS/250Nm) as well. This engine is offered with the same transmission options as the petrol version.

Its new-gen model is expected to go on sale in India in 2021.

Skoda Rapid (Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 90,000

Skoda offers the Rapid with the same 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine (110PS/175Nm) that powers its cousin, the VW Vento. It gets both 6-speed MT as well as 6-speed AT gearbox options.

Hyundai Aura (Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 9.28 lakh)

Offer Aura Turbo-petrol Variant Cash Discount Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 70,000

The turbo-petrol variant of the Aura gets maximum discounts of up to Rs 70,000.

Hyundai offers the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit (100PS/172Nm) mated to a 5-speed MT only in a single SX+ variant of the sub-4m sedan.

Renault Duster ( Rs 9.39 lakh to Rs 13.59 lakh)

Offer Amount Duster Turbo Cash Discount (RXS CVT and MT) Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus (RXS and RXZ) Rs 30,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount/ Rural Offer Up to Rs 30,000/ Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 70,000

Renault is offering the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine-equipped variants of the Duster with the maximum benefits of up to Rs 70,000.

The compact SUV also comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that’s offered with only a 5-speed MT gearbox. On the other hand, the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit is mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 7-step CVT gearbox.

Maruti S-Cross (Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 11.39 lakh)

Offer Amount Sigma 8+ Kit Worth Rs 37,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 11,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 68,000

The base-spec Sigma variant of the S-Cross is offered with maximum benefits of up to Rs 68,000.

Maruti offers the S-Cross with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (105PS/138Nm) that is coupled with either a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed torque converter unit.

Tata Harrier (Rs 13.84 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 40,000 Total Benefits Rs 65,000

These offers are valid on all variants of the Harrier except the Camo and Dark Editions and the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ trims.

Tata offers the mid-size SUV with a 2.0-litre diesel engine (170PS/350Nm). It is mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT gearbox.

Its 7-seater version, the Gravitas, is expected to be launched in early 2021.

Final Takeaway

Models such as the Mahindra Alturas G4, Honda Civic, Jeep Compass, VW Vento, and Hyundai Elantra offer benefits of Rs 1 lakh or more with a maximum discount of up to Rs 3.06 lakh on the Mahindra SUV.

