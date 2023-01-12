Modified On Jan 12, 2023 10:10 PM By Ansh for Tata Altroz

Apart from minor cosmetic changes, there is a neat trick that Tata has used to retain maximum boot space

Alongside the freshly revealed Harrier EV, Curvv(ICE) and Altroz Racer, Tata also gave visitors to the 2023 Auto Expo a chance to experience the CNG versions of the Altroz and Punch. We have already shown you what the Punch CNG looks like, and now you can take a detailed look at the CNG version of the Altroz hatchback in the gallery below:

New Twin CNG Tanks

While there is a big advantage of reduced fuel cost with CNG vehicles, there is also the major drawback of losing your boot space. Tata seems to have solved this problem by putting these twin-cylinder CNG tanks in the Altroz CNG.

With this position of the CNG tanks, the spare is placed on the underside of the car.

Stack Your Bags

When you close the lid over the CNG tanks, you get this much space. Sure, it is not as big as the petrol-only Altroz’s, but still should be enough to store your bags for a long trip.

Switch To CNG

As soon as you sit inside this greener fuel-based Altroz, you’ll see a CNG switch next to the engine start/stop button. Switch it on, and now your Altroz is running on CNG.

Sunroof

There aren’t any changes to the design, except for two, and this is the bigger one. Tata is planning to introduce a single-pane sunroof to the Altroz, and even the CNG variant is fitted with it.

Cosmetics

The other visual differentiator on the exterior of the Altroz CNG is the small 'iCNG' badge on the bootlid.

Powertrain

The Altroz CNG will also use the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine currently found in the petrol-only variants. This unit is paired with a five-speed manual and churns out 77PS and 95Nm.

There is still no word on when the Tata Altroz CNG will enter the market, but we expect it to arrive soon. Catch up on all the action from Auto Expo 2023 right here.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier EV Gives Us A Hint Of Expected Design Changes On The Facelifted Diesel SUV

Read More on : Tata Altroz Automatic