The Harrier’s form is about to change from beefy to chiselled with these visual updates

Harrier EV showcased at Auto Expo 2023 seems to be a near-production concept.

Changes to the front end include sleek headlamps and added definition to its wide proportions.

Key change at the rear is the illuminated strip connecting the updated taillamps.

Feature updates like ADAS and larger infotainment display also seen at Auto Expo 2023.

Facelifted Harrier expected to be launched in the coming months.

The Tata Harrier EV is a highlight not just of Tata’s stall but of Auto Expo 2023 as a whole. While it had several minor visual differences over the current diesel-powered Harrier, it did not seem far from a production-spec avatar. We believe the design changes on the Harrier EV that are not EV-specific give us the first official look at the facelifted version of the regular Harrier SUV too.

Changes to the front

We have spotted the facelifted Harrier testing multiple times under wraps, with heavy camouflage for the front and rear profiles. Looking at the face of the Harrier EV, the changes seem to fit the covered areas on the test mules.

It seems Tata will be replacing its puffy cheek design in favour of a chiselled front end. The large headlamps have been repositioned into vertical stacks at the ends of the bumper. Even the LED DRL strip spanning the bonnet edge could make it to production with the regular facelift.

The closed-off grille and lower front bumper will likely be replaced with an open design more suited for the ICE version of the Harrier.

Enhanced rear end

The chiselled look has been carried through to the rear end as well, with the Harrier EV concept sporting large cutaways behind the rear wheel arches. The core shape of the taillamps remains the same but the connecting applique now features an illuminated strip, a simple but effective cosmetic upgrade.

These changes can be expected on the facelifted Harrier as well. While the overall rear bumper will be the same, the closed off sections will likely be replaced by faux exhaust outlines.

A familiar profile

When seen from the side, the Harrier EV looks near-identical to the regular Harrier but with the sharper details towards the front and rear. The concept was also sporting different alloy wheels which seemed a size bigger than the ones offered on the regular Harrier. However, the lack of door handles will likely be limited to the Harrier EV concept only.

New features confirmed

The Harrier’s feature set is also due some updates to keep up with the competition. Accompanying the Harrier EV at Tata’s Auto Expo lineup were new versions of the Harrier and Safari Dark editions which were equipped with additional features like ADAS, 360-degree camera, and a new 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen.

When is it due to launch?

Tata has not specified any timelines for updating the Harrier currently on sale but we expect the facelifted model to reach showrooms before long. The aforementioned updates are likely to increase the prices of the Harrier from the current range of Rs 14.8 lakh to Rs 22.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

