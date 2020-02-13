2020 Hyundai Creta India Launch Confirmed For March 17

Published On Feb 13, 2020 08:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Creta 2020

It will share powertrain options with the Kia Seltos

For pre-launch bookings the 2020 Hyundai Creta is expected to start in a few weeks.

It will get features like BlueLink connected car tech, panoramic sunroof and LED illumination.

It’ll feature a set of BS6 powertrain options: 1.5-litre petrol and diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol.

Prices expected to begin from Rs 10 lakh mark; will rival the Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

One of the most popular attractions at Auto Expo 2020 was the second-gen Hyundai Creta. If you always wanted one in your garage, then its time to get your credit history and financials sorted out as it’s going to launch on March 17. We expect pre-launch bookings to open in the coming weeks.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is the new generation version of the existing compact SUV that has been ruling hearts for more than half a decade now. It gets a distinctive and butch design on the outside with a cascading front grille flanked by LED headlamps. The muscular shoulder line with dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels and squared-out wheel arches aid its butch stance. The rear features ‘Predator fang’-shaped split LED taillights.

Hyundai hasn’t revealed the second-gen Creta’s interior yet, but a glimpse at Auto Expo 2020 reveals a fresh layout. The images reveal a large touchscreen infotainment unit (around 10.25-inch like the Kia Seltos), a four-spoke steering wheel and an e-parking brake.

Expect other features such as a panoramic sunroof, BlueLink connected car tech, cruise control, wireless charger, powered driver seat and ventilated front seats as well. Safety will be taken care of by six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera with sensors and electronic stability control.

Beating under the 2020 Hyundai Creta’s hood will be the Kia Seltos’ heart. So you’ll get three BS6 compliant powertrains: 1.5-litre petrol and diesel accompanied by a 1.4-litre turbo petrol (launch at a later stage). Take a look at the specifications below:

Engine 1.5-litre CRDI 1.5-litre VTVT 1.4-litre T-GDI Power 115PS 115PS 140PS Torque 250Nm 144Nm 242Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/CVT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT

Expect a starting price tag of around Rs 10 lakh mark for the new Creta. It will take on the MG Hector , Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier, and Kia Seltos.

