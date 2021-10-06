This Diwali, Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 50,000 On Hyundai Cars

Modified On Oct 06, 2021 12:04 PM By Tarun for Hyundai i20

No offers yet on the Venue, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, and Elantra

The Santro and i20 are available with benefits of up to Rs 40,000.

The Aura and i10 Nios Turbo can be had with offers of up to Rs 50,000.

There’s no cash offer for the CNG variants, but exchange and corporate benefits.

You can save Rs 1.5 lakh off the MY2020 Hyundai Kona.

Hyundai is offering discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20 And Santro this Diwali. As usual, there’s no offer on the Creta, Verna, Venue, Alcazar, Elantra, and Tucson. Here are the model-wise offers:

Hyundai Santro

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Offer Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 40,000

The base-spec Era variant gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000, though there aren’t any cash offers on the CNG variants. On the Magna, Sportz or Asta variant, meanwhile, you will get Rs 25,000 off.

The exchange offer and corporate discount are the same for every variant.

The Santro is priced from Rs 4.76 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Offer Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 50,000

The Turbo variant is offered with a maximum cash discount of Rs 35,000. While the rest of the variants are eligible for a cash discount of Rs 10,000, there aren’t any on the CNG variants.

The exchange offer and corporate discount is the same for the entire lineup.

The Grand i10 Nios is priced from Rs 5.28 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Offer Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 50,000

You can save up to Rs 50,000 if you go for the Aura Turbo.

There are no cash discounts on the CNG variants and Rs 10,000 off on the rest of the variants.

All the variants are available with exchanges and corporate discounts of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

The compact sedan retails from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.36 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Offer Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 40,000

Hyundai is offering the i20 with benefits of up to Rs 40,000 on the iMT Turbo variant.

The diesel variants, meanwhile, get only exchange and corporate benefits, and are not available with any cash discounts.

There are no offers on the petrol and turbo-DCT variants either.

The premium hatchback retails from Rs 6.91 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh.

Hyundai Kona

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 1.5 lakh Exchange Offer - Corporate Discount - Total Rs 1.5 lakh

The MY2020 Hyundai Kona is offered with a cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh. There’s no benefit for the MY2021 model.

The electric SUV is priced from Rs 23.79 lakh to Rs 23.97 lakh.

Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for the exact details.

