These Are The 10 Most Popular New Cars Under Rs 20 Lakh From 2019

Published On Dec 25, 2019 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Tata Harrier

The year 2019 was all about new SUVs and its no surprise that they were lapped up by a whole lot of buyers

This year might have seen a serious slump in car sales but that didn’t stop manufacturers from launching new offerings for us buyers. In fact, some of these products were so popular that some manufacturers even had to stop accepting bookings for a while. Here’s a quick look at what most of the buyers were eyeing when shopping within a Rs 20 lakh budget.

10. Honda Civic

Price range: Rs 17.94 lakh to Rs 22.35 lakh

Fuel options: BS6 Petrol and BS4 Diesel

Transmission options: 6-speed MT and CVT (only petrol)

Average Monthly Sales since launch: Around 300

The Honda Civic’s sales numbers might not look sky high but it’s still the best selling offering in the mid-size sedan segment. That’s even more commendable when you consider the steep starting price tag of the Civic and the popularity fizzle that this sedan space is undergoing.

9. Tata Harrier

Price range: Rs 13 lakh to Rs 16.86 lakh

Fuel options: BS4 Diesel

Transmission options: 6-speed MT

Average Monthly Sales since launch: More than 1000 units

Tata’s first SUV based on the OMEGA-ARC platform has maintained a decent run since its launch right at the beginning of the year. That’s a great number for an SUV that is available with just a single powertrain and transmission. But soon, it will also have a new 1.6-litre petrol engine and a 6-speed automatic as well. So expect this number to go up further in the future. It will get a 7-seater version called the Gravitas in February 2020 as well.

8. MG Hector

Price range: Rs 12.48 lakh to 17.28 lakh

Fuel options: BS4 Petrol and diesel

Transmission options: 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT (only petrol)

Average Monthly Sales since launch: More than 1,500 units

MG’s first SUV for India received an overwhelming response from buyers. So much so that the carmaker had to temporarily halt the bookings and amp up production. The MG Hector brings a host of connected tech, massive on-road presence and of course, a huge panoramic sunroof. Another reason for its high sales is the variety of engine and transmission combinations to choose from. MG will also be bringing a 7-seater version of the Hector which is likely to bear a different name and take on the likes of the Tata Gravitas and Mahindra XUV500.

7. Renault Triber

Price range: Rs 4.95 lakh to Rs 6.63 lakh

Fuel options: BS4 Petrol

Transmission options: 5 MT

Average Monthly Sales since launch: More than 2,000

The Renault Triber promises to add another dimension to the compact hatchback space. It brought third row of seats and a lot of practicality without compromising on price and features. The Triber is only available with a 1.0-litre petrol engine paired with a manual transmission but will soon be getting a BS6 update and an AMT option as well. Apart from that, Renault is also working on bringing a turbocharged version of the existing engine which should deliver improved power as well as torque figures.

6. Maruti Suzuki XL6

Price range: Rs 9.80 lakh to Rs 11.46 lakh

Fuel options: BS6 Petrol

Transmission options: 5-speed MT, 4-speed AT

Average Monthly Sales since launch: Around 2,500

The Maruti XL6 might be just an Ertiga underneath but that hasn’t stopped more than 2,500 buyers every month from buying it. That’s because it brings a few premium features and looks that make it an alternative not just to the people movers in its segment but also a few compact SUVs.

5. Mahindra XUV300

Price range: Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 12.69 lakh

Fuel options: BS6 Petrol and BS4 diesel

Transmission options: 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT (only diesel)

Average Monthly Sales since launch: Around 4,000

Mahindra’s premium entry into the sub-4m category has been well received by buyers as the numbers reflect. It still sets the benchmark in terms of features by packing dual-zone climate control, seven airbags, front parking sensors, and more. It even gets an explosive set of petrol and diesel engine options for a fun driving experience. The year 2020 is expected to be even more exciting for it as Mahindra will equip it with a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo GDI petrol engine, AMT option with the petrol and an EV version that will take on the Tata Nexon EV.

4. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Price range: Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh

Fuel options: BS6 Petrol and BS4 diesel

Transmission options: 5-speed manual and AMT

Average Monthly Sales since launch: More than 8,000 (including previous-gen Grand i10)

Hyundai brought the Grand i10 Nios just a few months ago but it has certainly caught the fancy of hatchback buyers. It brings striking looks to the table, multiple engine-transmission combinations, a premium cabin and a decent list of features. Its petrol engine is the only BS6 unit along with the Swift in its class as well. What’s more, the hatchback will soon get a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit from the upcoming Aura which should amplify the driving fun as well.

3. Hyundai Venue

Price range: Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh

Fuel options: One diesel and two petrol (all BS4)

Transmission options: 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 7-DCT (1.0-litre turbo Petrol)

Average Monthly Sales since launch: More than 8,000

Hyundai’s Venue made waves as the first connected car in India but it has maintained its sales momentum by offering a well-rounded package. The Venue comes with features like a sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen, an air purifier and a wireless charger. But its piece de resistance is the 7-speed DCT which is the only one of this sophisticated transmission in its segment. With the implementation of BS6 norms, the Venue will get a more powerful 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Kia Seltos as well.

2. Maruti S-Presso

Price range: Rs 3.69 lakh to Rs 4.91 lakh

Fuel options: BS6 Petrol

Transmission options: 5-speed, AMT

Average Monthly Sales since launch: Around 10,000

The Maruti S-Presso was meant to be a wild card to take on the Renault Kwid but has now taken off as one of the top-selling cars in India. Based on the Future-S concept, the S-Presso gets a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre petrol with both a manual and AMT. An additional CNG variant is on its way as well.

1. Kia Seltos

Price range: Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh

Fuel options: one diesel and two petrol (all BS6)

Transmission options: 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, CVT and 7-speed DCT

Average Monthly Sales since launch: More than 10,000

Leaving everyone behind in the sales race is a brand new carmaker with an all-new compact SUV for our market. The Kia Seltos is by far the best selling SUV and is only second to significantly cheaper Maruti hatchbacks in the list of highest selling cars in India. The Kia Seltos gets the highest number of powertrain combinations, a bunch of segment-first goodies and obviously, a design that has received a unanimous thumbs-up from the buyers.

Read More on : Harrier diesel