Modified On Nov 09, 2022 05:53 PM By Tarun for Toyota Urban cruiser

It was the rebadged version of the Maruti Vitara Brezza with a slightly different front end

Toyota Urban Cruiser seems like it will not get a successor based on the new Maruti Brezza.

It offered the same feature set as the old Vitara Brezza, but a better after-sales package.

Its price stood between Rs 9.02 lakh and Rs 11.73 lakh (ex-showroom), when axed.

It was offered with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, with five-speed manual and four-speed AT options.

The entry-level Toyota is now the Hyryder, which gets strong-hybrid and AWD options.

Toyota has discontinued its subcompact SUV, the Urban Cruiser. It was launched in September 2020 as a rebadged version of the Maruti Vitara Brezza. The carmaker has delisted the SUV, zero units of which were sold in October, from its website and sources in the know have confirmed the same.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser was the second shared model with Maruti following the Baleno-based Glanza. It was based on the old Vitara Brezza but with a tweaked front profile. While the Maruti SUV received a generational update, the Urban Cruiser is unlikely to get the same. Now, the entry-level SUV from Toyota is the Hyryder.

Also Read: Exclusive: Toyota Will Offer The New Innova Hycross With ADAS

The Urban Cruiser was available in Mid, High, and Premium variants, priced from Rs 9.02 lakh to Rs 11.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It shared the Vitara Brezza’s feature list, which included rain-sensing wipers, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start/stop, automatic AC, cruise control, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera. The Urban Cruiser also received a four-star safety rating in the global NCAP crash tests.

Also Read: Toyota Hyryder Strong Hybrid: Which Variant Should You Buy?

It was powered by Maruti’s 103PS, 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic. With Toyota’s exit from the subcompact SUV space, buyers still have seven options to choose from, including the Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, and Renault Kiger.