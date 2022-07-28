These 5 Features In The 2022 Grand Vitara Are A First For The Brand

Modified On Jul 29, 2022 12:35 PM By Rohit for Maruti Grand Vitara

Among the new features, the strong-hybrid powertrain is surely the USP as it lends a claimed fuel efficiency of almost 28kmpl to the SUV

Maruti is amping up its tech game with the 2022 launches, specially the facelifted models like the Baleno and the XL6 along with the new Brezza. While it was catching up with the competition in terms of technology, we saw a lot of firsts for a Maruti car this year. The carmaker brought features such as a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and six airbags.

The country's largest carmaker has unveiled its new flagship model, the Grand Vitara, which is a replacement for the ageing S-Cross. The SUV gets an expansive featurest, out of which many are first timers on a Maruti car.

Panoramic Sunroof

While the new Brezza became the first-ever Maruti to feature a sunroof, the Grand Vitara marks the carmaker’s decision of opting for a panoramic sunroof in its offerings. Although it is only available in the top-spec Alpha trim of the mild-hybrid lineup, Maruti offers it as standard with the SUV’s strong-hybrid variants. Its party trick though is that the second panel slides back a little to create a wider opening, which isn’t usually seen on other models equipped with a panoramic sunroof.

Digital Driver’s Display

Another first for a Maruti car is a digital driver’s display. The 2022 Grand Vitara’s strong-hybrid variants (Zeta+ and Alpha+) get a 7-inch colour display in the instrument cluster, which offers multiple vital details including the speed and odometer readings and a small icon to show when the SUV’s in the ‘Pure EV’ mode.

Strong-Hybrid Powertrain

The Grand Vitara also marks Maruti’s first attempt at offering a self-charging hybrid (also known as strong-hybrid) powertrain. It comprises an electric motor delivering 80.2PS and 141Nm and a 116PS 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. As per Maruti, the strong-hybrid version of the SUV can cover 40 percent of the distance and 60 percent of the time in electric or zero-emission mode. This setup’s claimed average fuel efficiency figure stands at 27.97kmpl, making the Grand Vitara the most fuel-efficient vehicle in India with the ability to cover around 1,200km on a full tank.

Also Read: Maruti, Toyota Aim To End Diesel Powertrain Dominance In Compact SUV Segment With Grand Vitara And Hyryder Hybrid

All-wheel Drive (AWD) Option

Maruti’s new compact SUV has been provided with an all-wheel drivetrain option. However, it is available only in the mild-hybrid MT guise, offered only with the top-spec Alpha trim. Contrary to this, the Gypsy and previous Grand Vitara SUV had a thorough 4x4 drivetrain on offer.

The Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are the only compact SUVs in India to get AWD setup.

Quilted Leatherette Seats

With the Grand Vitara, Maruti is also providing quilted leatherette upholstery for the first time. It looks premium and is usually offered only in luxury/premium cars. It’s available only on the top-spec Alpha and Alpha+ trims of the mild and strong-hybrid lineups of the SUV respectively. These seats are well-padded and supportive for occupants. Maruti is also offering different cabin themes for the two versions of the SUV: black and maroon interior for the mild-hybrid variants, and an all-black cabin with gold accents for the strong-hybrid trims.

Also Read: Maruti To Offer Two Accessory Packs With The New Grand Vitara